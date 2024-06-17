Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Was Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Sent Back On Disciplinary Grounds?

There have been murmurs in the media around Shubman Gill's disciplinary issues at the T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies

Instagram/shubmangill
Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Right) with Shubman Gill. Photo: Instagram/shubmangill
info_icon

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill alongside Avesh Khan, who were part of the four-man reserve lineup for the T20 World Cup squad, are now heading back home post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup Group stage leg. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India sealed their progression to the Super Eights and the team will now move base to the West Indies, as the duo have been asked to return home. Only Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will remain the main squad in the Caribbean.

However, reports emerged that post the IND vs CAN washout which was held in Lauderhill, Florida, Gill was reprimanded by the Indian management on disciplinary grounds.

Indian cricket team have qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. - AP
T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8: Learn Team India's Opponents, Dates, Timings, Venues - Check Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour played down the rumours, stating that the decision to send back Gill and Avesh was made prior to the start of the tournament. He further clarified that taking Rinku and Khaleel for the West Indies leg was pre-decided.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in the press conference as India’s final match of the group stage against Canada was abandoned due to rain.

Gill himself came up with a reply on social media, and quashed the rumours of him having any differences with skipper Rohit Sharma.

He posted, "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45.”

Afghanistan on June 20, followed that with Bangladesh on June 22 and concludes with Australia on June 24

India's Super 8 Schedule

June 20: vs Afghanistan, Kensington Oval, Barbados [8:00 PM IST]

June 22: vs Bangladesh, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua [8:00 PM IST]

June 24: vs Australia, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia [8:00 PM IST]

