T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8: Learn Team India's Opponents, Dates, Timings, Venues - Check Full List

Bangladesh's 21-run win over Nepal sealed their progress to the Super 8 stage and thus confirmed the final team to be included in Group 1 alongside the likes of India, Australia and Afghanistan. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Team India qualified for the Super 8s after topping Group A, that saw them win three games on the trot with the final one being a washout against Canada in Florida. India's first Super 8 fixture is against Afghanistan on June 20, followed by against Bangladesh on June 22 with the blockbuster clash against Australia on June 24.
The Super 8 leg of the T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies. Here is all you need to know about India's Super 8 fixtures, groups, schedule, timings and much more:
Super 8 Groups
Group 1: India (A1), Australia (B2), Afghanistan (C1), Bangladesh (D2)
Group 2: USA (A2), England (B1), West Indies (C2), South Africa (D1)
Super 8 Format
The Super 8 is being divided in two groups - Group 1 and Group 2. These have been pre-decided by a seeding format made for the top 8 sides in the rankings prior to the tournament.
With the likes of New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ousted, their seeding spots will be taken over by the likes of USA (A2), Afghanistan (C1) and Bangladesh (D2).
The idea of having a seeding format was for the fans to have better knowledge for travelling purposes and know where the possible matches could be held in the business end of the tournament.
India's Super 8 Schedule
June 20: vs Afghanistan, Kensington Oval, Barbados [8:00 PM IST]
June 22: vs Bangladesh/Netherlands, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua [8:00 PM IST]
June 24: vs Australia, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia [8:00 PM IST]