SRH Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: Check Out All Important Details and Stats Of Today's Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad win aim to win three matches in a row against Delhi Capitals, who are coming off beating defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their own backyard

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SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Facts
KL Rahul need just 6 runs more to become sixth-highest run-getter in IPL. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH will be up against DC in match 31 of IPL 2026

  • The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

  • KL Rahul need six more run to become sixth-highest run-getter in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into the match with two consecutive wins against Rajasthan and Chennai and would look to maintain their winning streak at their home ground. They are currently at the 4th spot in the points table with three wins and the same number of losses in six matches.

One of the main concerns for SRH leading into the tournament was their innocuous bowling attack in the absence of Pat Cummins, but with the impressive spells in the last two matches by two Indian uncapped pacers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, their bowling attack looks a bit sharper.

On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma's last match heroics must also have given them immense confidence leading into the match against DC.

On the other hand, Delhi would also be brimming in confidence after defeating the defending champions, RCB, at their own backyard. DC has looked like a settled team in this tournament with a diverse bowling department.

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However, their only concern is the non-performing top-order, where opener Pathum Nissanka has been inconsistent, and no player has yet been able to make the No.3 spot their own. If the Capitals can resolve this issue, then they will become a top contender to make it into the playoffs.

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ishan Kishan (SRH), Axar Patel (DC)

On-field Umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe, Vinod Seshan

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Reserve Umpire: Saidharshan Kumar

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Current Standings: SRH (4th), DC (5th)

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 26

SRH: 13

DC: 12

No Result: 1

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Interesting Stats

- SRH's Eshan Malinga has the second-best strike rate (min. 200 balls) in the IPL since 2025. He also has the second-best average of 14.5 between over 11 to 20 in the league.

- DC's number three woes are the worst in the tournament so far across different metrics. They have the least number of runs in this position (31), lowest batting average (6.2) and slowest strike rate (78) with only six boundaries.

- KL Rahul need to score just 6 runs more to becomes the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL, surpassing MS Dhoni

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Q

Will will the match between SRH and DC be played?

A

The match between SRH and DC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Q

Who was the better head-to-head record between SRH and DC?

A

SRH are marginally leading against DC in terms of head-to-head record with 13 wins to 12.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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