SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma-Powered Hyderabad Pulverize Lucknow - Data Debrief

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struck an unbeaten 167-run opening partnership to move Sunrisers Hyderabad third in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table. Lucknow Super Giants were unable to come up with any answers to defend their own haul of 165-4

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma after the win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets with more than 10 overs to spare in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Head plundered 89 from 30 balls, while Sharma added 75 from 28 in an explosive batting display that saw the duo hit 100 inside the powerplay.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate Sunrisers Hyderabad' win over Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday (May 8). - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma Smack More Sixes Than Singles In Astounding Run-Fest

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lucknow struggled to get going in their innings, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-12) conceding only singles and shutting down LSG's top order, who scored just 66 in the first 11.2 overs.

Nicholas Pooran (48 not out) and Ayush Badoni (50 not out) looked to have given Lucknow a chance, but in the end, it was nowhere near enough.

Data Debrief: Sunrisers Pounce Again In Powerplay

Sunrisers scored 107 runs in the powerplay. In all of T20 cricket, there have only been seven instances of a team scoring 100 runs or more in the powerplay – SRH have the two top scores, with both coming this year.

Pooran and Badoni's 99-run partnership was LSG's highest for the fifth wicket in IPL, surpassing the previous record of 87 between Deepak Hooda and Badoni. However, it proved fruitless.

