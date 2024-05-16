SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium? Know Hyderabad's Weather Forecast

SRH Vs GT IPL 2024: Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad in match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday night. (Prediction | Preview)
GT have already been eliminated from the competition after managing to win just five in 13 games and will be looking to play for pride in their last game.
However, on the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to seal their IPL playoff spot, aiming to win both their remaining league games of the season.
Hyderabad Weather Report For Thursday, May 16
The cloud cover in Hyderabad stands at 87% with the probability of precipitation at 40% and probability of thunderstorms at 24. The Hyderabad crowd, however, should be in for a complete game with the Sunrisers looking to bag all two points.
Squads
Gujarat Titans
David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (injured, replaced by Sandeep Warrier), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz (injured), BR Sharath (replacement for Robin Minz)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan