South Zone Vs Central Zone Toss Update, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: CZ Opt To Field First – Check Playing XIs

South Zone face Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 final in Bengaluru on September 11
Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first
See the South Zone vs Central Zone playing XIs for the Duleep Trophy final
South Zone are playing against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, on Thursday, September 11. Ahead of the match, Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first.
The South Zone vs Central Zone final match has seen both sides name a much-changed side after several big names joined the India A side for the Australia A series. The match will be live-streamed on 9:30 AM IST from September 11 to September 15.
South Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 – Playing XIs
South Zone: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohit Kale, Smaran Ravichandran, Ricky Bhui, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk & c), Andre Siddarth C, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, Vasuki Koushik
Central Zone: Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Rathod, Upendra Yadav (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen
South Zone and Central Zone secured their place in the Duleep Trophy final after draws against North Zone and West Zone, respectively, in the semi-finals. Big names like Narayan Jagadeesan, the star batter for South Zone, are not taking part in the final.
South Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 – Updated Squads
South Zone: Mohammed Azharuddeen (c & wk), Ricky Bhui (vc), Smaran Ravichandran, Mohit Kale, Sheikh Rasheed, Tanmay Agarwal, Salman Nizar, Andre Siddarth C, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, V Koushik, Ankit Sharma, T Vijay, Basil NP.
Central Zone: Rajat Patidar (c), Ayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, Sanchit Desai, Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Aditya Thakare, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ajay Singh Kukna, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Saransh Jain