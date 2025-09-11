South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch

South Zone vs Central Zone: Find out when and where to watch the Duleep Trophy 2025 final in Bengaluru on September 11

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Zone vs Central Zone live streaming Duleep Trophy 2052 Narayan Jagadeesan
South Zone will be without the services of their star batter Narayan Jagadeesan in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final against Central Zone. | Photo: PTI
  • South Zone face Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final

  • Both sealed place in finals after draws in semi-finals

  • Duleep Trophy final will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel

South Zone will face Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 11. With several players departing for the India A vs Australia A series, both sides have brought in replacements from the domestic circuit ahead of the five-day clash.

The Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals saw South Zone and Central Zone play out draws in their matches against North Zone and West Zone, respectively, securing a place in the finals courtesy of first-innings leads.

During the South Zone vs North Zone match, Mohammad Azharuddeen-led SZ took a massive 175-run lead in the first innings after posting a total of 536. In the other semi-final, Central Zone responded to West Zone’s 438-run total with 600, holding a 162-run lead that sealed their place in the final.

South Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match being played?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be played on Thursday, 11 September 2025, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where is the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match being played?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live online?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live broadcast?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be televised on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.

South Zone Vs Central Zone Updated Squads

South Zone: Mohammed Azharuddeen (c & wk), Ricky Bhui (vc), Smaran Ravichandran, Mohit Kale, Sheikh Rasheed, Tanmay Agarwal, Salman Nizar, Andrew Siddarth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, M Nidheesh, V Kaushik, Ankit Sharma, T Vijay, Basil NP.

Central Zone: Rajat Patidar (c), Ayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, Sanchit Desai, Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Aditya Thakare, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ajay Singh Kukna, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Saransh Jain

