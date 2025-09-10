Smaran, 22, a left-handed batter, has been highly impressive. Across seven first-class appearances for Karnataka, he scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50, including two centuries. His List 'A' record shows 433 runs from 10 matches at 72.16, and he holds a strike-rate of 170 in six T20s. These numbers underline his all-format prowess; he certainly aims to build on it before the national selectors at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds.