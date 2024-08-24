Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'

Shikhar Dhawan would wish his fellow colleagues luck and pray for the team's success. It didn't matter whether he was part of the team or not

shikhar-dhawan-india-national-cricket-team-retirement-x-photo
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

A bit of selfishness, they say, is a necessary trait in the make-up of elite athletes. But Shikhar Dhawan remained an altruist through a career punctuated with innumerable bursts of brilliance, an outlook that was at times annoyingly positive, and without hyperbolic excesses. (More Cricket News)

Out of the India setup for a while, the pragmatic 38-year-old, who in his pomp left the best of bowlers helpless and in awe, reached an agreement with his fate and retired from all forms of cricket.

When the great Sachin Tendulkar presented Dhawan with the Test cap, he told him, "We know about your guts. Show us some."

Well, he showed guts, and more.

Tenacity, resourcefulness, selflessness and the willingness to sacrifice for the team's sake defined his international career, his time in the Indian Premier League and his outings on the domestic circuit. He did so while always sporting a smile.

Scroll through his social media pages and one would struggle to find a cryptic tweet after being ignored by India selectors. No sly digs, no sarcasm-laden posts, no frills -- that's not how he operated even while he was facing upheavals in his personal life. All along, he carried himself with grace and dignity as his fans stood by him.

He would wish his fellow colleagues luck and pray for the team's success. It didn't matter whether he was part of the team or not.

For reference, one can go back to the heartfelt note he penned after the Indian team was announced for last year's ODI World Cup at home. He did the same before this year's T20 World Cup in the Americas where India triumphed to end an 11-year ICC tournament title drought.

An excerpt from his retirement aptly defines his character.

"... And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you won't play for India again but be happy that you played for your country. And that's the biggest thing for me, that I played," he said in his concluding remarks in the social media post on Saturday morning.

Incidentally, the last time India won an ICC title -- the 2013 Champions Trophy in England -- Dhawan played a vital role and won the player of the tournament award for his exploits at the top of the order in seaming conditions.

Indian cricket's 'Gabbar', who made the thigh-clap celebration his trademark, didn't enjoy a memorable beginning to his international career, getting dismissed for a two-ball duck against Australia in an ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket. - Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket

BY Jagdish Yadav

However, after the initial struggles in top-flight, Dhawan returned to the Indian team in 2013 and cemented his place across all three formats with some scintillating performances.

The highlight of his career was the brilliant 185 he scored against Australia on Test debut in Mohali, having raced to his century in just 85 balls with a flurry of boundaries.

Dhawan, however, could have been out even before he had faced a ball in his Test debut. The first delivery of the India innings slipped out of Mitchell Starc's hand and fell on the stumps with the debutant out of his ground at the non-striker's end.

The Australians did not appeal, and the flamboyant Dhawan took full advantage of that by setting the record for the fastest century by a Test debutant.

While his Test debut was memorable, Dhawan found his calling in One-Day Internationals, amassing 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs, which featured seven centuries. The Indian cricket establishment, and the fans, expected more from his willow, especially after that blazing start to his Test career, but Dhawan would never complain with whatever he has got during a career that spanned almost 14 years.

When he looks back at his career, he would certainly cherish the memories, one of them being the brilliant 137 against a South African pace attack comprising Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel in the 2015 ODI World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

His 109-ball 117 in the 2019 World Cup against Australia at the Oval was perhaps his last significant outing in the India colours.

Along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he formed an unmatched triumvirate in the international white-ball formats from 2013 to 2019, though it's another matter that he is not going out after having built a towering legacy, something the other two would have when they bid adieu to the game.

All three peaked at the same time, and Dhawan was the most less talked-about one. One of the reasons for that could be the fact that all his good knocks would be interspersed with prolonged lean patches.

Dhawan was also a standout performer in domestic cricket, becoming a star in the 2004 U-19 World Cup. However, it wasn't until 2013 that he truly captured the attention of the Indian public.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Lead PAK; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  2. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  3. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  4. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  5. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Instagram 'Friend' Kidnaps, Rapes Karnataka Woman; Two Arrested
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  4. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  5. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  2. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
  3. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  4. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  5. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report