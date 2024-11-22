Scott Boland Joins Australia Prime Minister's XI To Face India In Crucial Pink-Ball Tour Match

Test pacer Scott Boland was on Friday named in the Australian Prime Minister's XI squad for the two-day pink-ball match against the visiting Indian side in Canberra beginning on November 30. (More Cricket News)
The Prime Minister's XI team will be led by uncapped all-rounder Jack Edwards of New South Wales.
India captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which began here on Friday due to the birth of his second child, is likely to feature in the tour match at Manuka Oval.
The game will serve as an important preparation for India as the second Test in Adelaide beginning on December 6 will be their first pink-ball Test in nearly three years.
Boland is in the Australia squad for the first Test here and will hope to push for his inclusion in the Australia playing XI for pink-ball second Test in Adelaide with a good show in Canberra. He is the most experienced of a 14-player PM's XI squad.
"We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad," said selection chief George Bailey.
"We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players."
The Prime Minister’s XI will also have last year's Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor.
Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw was selected having been left out of the Australia A matches, while emerging middle-order batter Ollie Davies was also included.
"The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer’s match against India," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match."
Australian Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
Aizawl FC, former champions, will look to return to their glory days after a few years of struggles, while two-time winners Churchill Brothers hope to recapture the magic.
Dempo SC, one of the most successful clubs in I-League history, is back in the top-flight after a nine-year hiatus, looking to add to their five title wins.
Gokulam Kerala, having made history as the first club to successfully defend the title, will seek their third trophy, although they face the challenge of replacing last season’s top-scorer Alex Sanchez.
Inter Kashi, the I-League’s newest team, made an impressive fourth-place finish in their inaugural season and will look to improve on that.
Namdhari FC, after a modest ninth place last season, have recruited new faces under Argentine coach Fernando Capobianco, hoping to bolster their performance.
Rajasthan United, after a disappointing finish the previous season, are looking to rebuild under new coach Walter Caprile, with an entirely new squad in place.
Real Kashmir, known for their formidable defence and tough home ground advantage, are keen to maintain their place among the league’s top teams despite departures of some key players.
Shillong Lajong, after a strong start to last season, aim to find more consistency under returning coach Jose Hevia.
Meanwhile, Sporting Club Bengaluru, on the back of an impressive rise through the leagues, will hope to make a big impact in their first I-League season.
Sreenidi Deccan, the runners-up in the last two seasons, will be eager to take the next step and capture the title.
Teams:
Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, FC Goa, Delhi FC, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Inter Kashi, Namdhari Sports Academy, Rajasthan United FC, Real Kashmir FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Sporting Club Bengaluru and Sreenidi Deccan FC. PTI TAP/PDS UNG TAP 7/21/2024