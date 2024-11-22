Cricket

Scott Boland Joins Australia Prime Minister's XI To Face India In Crucial Pink-Ball Tour Match

The Prime Minister’s XI will also have last year's Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor

Scott Boland Joins Australia Prime Minister's XI.
Test pacer Scott Boland was on Friday named in the Australian Prime Minister's XI squad for the two-day pink-ball match against the visiting Indian side in Canberra beginning on November 30. (More Cricket News)

The Prime Minister's XI team will be led by uncapped all-rounder Jack Edwards of New South Wales.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which began here on Friday due to the birth of his second child, is likely to feature in the tour match at Manuka Oval.

The game will serve as an important preparation for India as the second Test in Adelaide beginning on December 6 will be their first pink-ball Test in nearly three years.

Boland is in the Australia squad for the first Test here and will hope to push for his inclusion in the Australia playing XI for pink-ball second Test in Adelaide with a good show in Canberra. He is the most experienced of a 14-player PM's XI squad.

"We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad," said selection chief George Bailey.

"We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players."

The Prime Minister’s XI will also have last year's Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor.

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw was selected having been left out of the Australia A matches, while emerging middle-order batter Ollie Davies was also included.

"The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer’s match against India," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match."

Australian Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

