Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India

Cricket Australia on Friday announced former Australian cricketer Tim Paine will serve as the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI team for the match against India at Manuka Oval, starting November 30

Tim-Paine-Australia-Vs-India
AUS Vs IND: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine will now coach Prime Minister's XI. Photo: File
Former captain Tim Paine will coach the Australian Prime Minister’s XI for the two-day practice match, to be played with the pink ball against India later this month. (More Cricket News)

The 39-year-old Paine was Australia’s captain during India’s last two tours Down Under in which the visitors recorded identical 2-1 wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Paine, who played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is for Australia, made his last international appearance against India at Brisbane in the final Test of the 2020-21 series in which the hosts were beaten by three wickets at the Gabba.

He last played a First-Class game in March 2023 for Tasmania and has also been involved as a coach of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

Former India captain Virat Kohli with Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018. - Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
BGT: '2018-19 Series Loss Against India More Hurtful Than 2020-21', Says Pat Cummins

BY PTI

“I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that,” Paine was quoted as saying by Cricket ACT.

"I’m looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun,” he added.

India will play five Tests on this tour for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the two-day tour match will be a training exercise for the pink-ball Test, the second game in the itinerary, to be played at Adelaide from December 6-10.

The opening Test will get underway on November 22 at Perth. "Hopefully, they (India) will approach it with some of their best players, and they have got some of the best players in the world.

"They had a tough time when they played against the pink ball in the Adelaide Test (2020-21) so hopefully for the game’s sake and Canberra cricket fans’ sake, that we get to see some of the best players in the world like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some of their best players will be on display."

  Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India
