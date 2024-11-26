Cricket

Saint Helena Vs Sierra Leone Toss Update, T20 WC '26 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: SRL Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Sierra Leone captain Lansana Lamin won the toss and elected to field in their T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C fixture against Saint Helena

Sierra-Leone-Vs-Saint-Helena-ICC-Photo
Sierra Leone won the toss and opted to bowl against Saint Helena on matchday three. Photo: X/ICC_Africa_
info_icon

Winless Saint Helena face Sierra Leone in the 7th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2024 for the 2026 finals, to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Watch vs Saint Helena vs Sierra Leone cricket match live today (November 26, 2024). (More Cricket News)

The six-team tournament, being hosted at two venues in Nigeria's largest city Lagos, has seen a few lopsided matches so far. Sierra Leone beat Ivory Coast by 168 runs in the second match. But that winning margin pales in comparison to Nigeria's hammering of Ivory Coast in the 5th match, with the latter getting out for seven runs while chasing a 272-run target.

In Saint Helena, Sierra Leone are likely to find matching rivals. Sierra Leone won the toss and opted to bowl first at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

Saint Helena vs Sierra Leone playing XIs

Saint Helena: Scott Crowie, Andrew Yon, David Young (wk), Delroy Leo, Aiden Leo, Joey Thomas, Cliff Richards (c), Dane Leo, Brett Isaac, Brendan Leo and Barry Stroud.

Sierra Leone: Aruna Kainessie, Alusine Turay, Yegbeh Jalloh, Raymond Coker, George Ngegba, John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, Lansana Lamin (c), Chernoh Bah, George Sesay, and Samuel Conteh.

Sierra Leone entered the match as the third-place team with two points (one win and one defeat), behind undefeated Nigeria and Botswana. Winless Saint Helena are fifth, only ahead of fellow strugglers Ivory Coast on net run rate.

The two top teams will join Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the eight-team regional finals. T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa have already qualified for the next 2026 finals.

Later in the day, Nigeria take on Eswatini in the 8th match at the same venue while Ivory Coast face Botswana in the 9th match at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. Both matches start at 6:45 PM IST (02:15 PM local).

Saint Helena Vs Sierra Leone, Live Streaming Details

When is the Saint Helena Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 7?

The Nigeria Vs Saint Helena, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 7 will be played on Tuesday, 26 November.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the Saint Helena Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 7?

The live streaming of the Saint Helena Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 3 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

