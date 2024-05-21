RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

It is the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and only one of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru can stay alive in the tournament. (Full Coverage | Preview)
The third and fourth placed teams in the league stage have seen contrasting seasons. While RR started the season on a high winning eight out of their first nine games, they have been unable to win a single game since then.
RCB on the other hand won only once in their first eight games but have since then gone on on a six-match winning streak to miraculously get into the playoffs.
Here are the key stats to be aware of before the two Royals fight it out in the battle Royale in the of IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad.
RR Vs RCB Head To Head Record
The two teams have played 29 times in the IPL and its RCB who have the edge with 15 wins. RR have won 13 times with one match getting abandoned.
In the only encounter between the two times this season, RR had defeated RCB.
RR Vs RCB Top Run Scorers
Virat Kohli expectedly leads the run scorer charts in RR-RCB clashes with 731 runs. Behind him is Ab de Villiers with 488 runs. Jos Buttler with 420 runs is third on the list.
RR Vs RCB Highest Individual Scores
Virat Kohli's 113 not out which he scored in the earlier game between the two teams this season is the highest individual score in this rivalry.
Jos Buttler has two tons against RCB.
RR Vs RCB Top Wicket-Takers
Yuzvendra Chahal with 23 wickets is the most succesful bowler in RR-RCB rivalry. The next best is Harshal Patel with 17 scalps.
RR vs RCB Best Bowling Figures
To get the best bowling figures in RR-RCB clashes, we will have to move way back to 2009, the second season of the IPL.
Anil Kumble's 5/5 which helped RCB bowl out RR for 58 remain the top bowling effort in the clash of the Royals.