Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were in an unbeaten opening stand of 61 runs in six overs when rain stopped the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Monday. ( Follow Live)| Full IPL Coverage)
A slight drizzle, but a persistent one, forced the match officials to halt the RR vs MI match in Jaipur at 22:05 IST (local time). This was the first rain stoppage this IPL 2024 season.
After some 15 minutes, the covers were taken off for a 22:33 IST restart. Then another delay ensued, before the match finally began at around 22:45 IST. Here's the state of play:
The par score according to the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method at the moment was 41, meaning the Sanju Samson-led Royals were in control of the chase.
The Rajasthan Royals entered the match as the favourites. With six wins in seven outings, they sit atop the IPL 2024 points table; while Mumbai Indians, with three wins in seven, were at the seventh spot.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite a sluggish start, blemished by early departures of the top three -- Rohit Sharma (6 off 5), Ishan Kishan (0 off 3) and Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 8) -- the five-time champions posted 179/9.
The batting heroes for MI were two Indian youngsters -- Tilak Varma (65 off 45) and Nehal Wadhera (49 off 24).
For the hosts, Sandeep Sharma completed a five-wicket haul, those of Kishan, Yadav, Varma, Tim David (3 off 5) and Gerald Coetzee (0 off 1). The veteran Indian pacer was ably supported by Trent Boult (2/32).