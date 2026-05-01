RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Today's Jaipur Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 43

Summary of this article
Check Jaipur's hourly weather forecast for today's RR vs DC match
DC are on a miserable run in the IPL 2026
As for RR, they beat the in-form PBKS
Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to end their streak of losing when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 43 of the Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, May 1. Such as been DC's miserable form that they have now slipped to seventh spot on the IPL 2026 points table.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026 contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM IST. DC had two horrible matches in a row. They failed to defend 264 with the ball and then got bowled out for just 75 runs.
As for RR, they win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have boosted their confidence ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. Riyan Parag-led side will go in the match as favourites.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Expect the weather to be hot on Friday evening in Jaipur. The temperature will be around 37°C, with an average humidity between 20 and 30 percent. However, the temperatures could drop as night time approaches.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 30 times. Both teams have managed to win 15 matches each.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma