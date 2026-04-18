RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

RCB face DC in IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy, with Bengaluru in strong form and Delhi Capitals aiming to overcome inconsistency in a crucial high-scoring clash

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RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Todays match
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match Photo: royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB are currently 2nd on the points table and have won 4 of their last 5 matches, showing strong form this season

  • Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent, losing their last two matches, and are placed around the mid-table positions

  • There is no significant chance of rain, ensuring a full game without interruptions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for Match 26 of IPL 2026, carrying strong momentum as defending champions.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have looked one of the most complete sides so far, with Virat Kohli continuing his fine form and the likes of Phil Salt and Tim David providing depth.

Their recent performances have shown a balanced unit that has delivered with both bat and ball, making them a tough team to beat, especially at home.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign. Despite possessing a solid core featuring KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and David Miller, inconsistency has hurt their progress.

Rahul’s return to Bengaluru adds a key storyline, but DC will need stronger collective execution, particularly in bowling, where they have struggled to contain runs against aggressive batting sides this season.

The Chinnaswamy surface is expected to once again favor batters, with high-scoring totals likely. RCB’s recent dominance and home advantage give them a clear edge, but DC’s explosive lineup means they cannot be taken lightly. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this clash promises an intense contest, where execution under pressure could decide the outcome.

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Also Check: RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengalurus Hourly Weather Forecast
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
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Bengaluru will witness warm and dry conditions, with temperatures around 36°C in the afternoon, dropping to 27°C by evening. Skies will remain partly sunny with no rain expected, ensuring uninterrupted play. Winds could assist bowlers early, while clear evening conditions will favor batting under lights.

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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