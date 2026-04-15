RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match at Bengaluru. Photo: RCBTweets/X

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match at Bengaluru. Photo: RCBTweets/X