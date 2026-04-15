RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
RCB vs LSG set for a high-scoring clash, with both teams relying on strong batting lineups to gain an edge
RCB have lost only one match in the tournament so far, while LSG have lost two
No rain threat expected, ensuring a full, uninterrupted RCB vs LSG clash
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in what promises to be a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash, with both teams looking to build momentum in the mid-phase of the tournament.
RCB, the defending champions, have shown flashes of brilliance but are still searching for consistency, especially in their bowling unit. Meanwhile, LSG have been equally unpredictable, making this contest crucial for both sides’ playoff ambitions.
RCB will once again rely heavily on their experienced core, with the likes of Virat Kohli and their power-packed middle order expected to set the tone.
Their biggest strength remains their batting depth, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces. However, concerns around death bowling and consistency with the ball could be an area LSG might look to exploit.
On the other hand, LSG boast a dangerous lineup featuring explosive hitters and versatile all-rounders. Players like Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have the ability to turn games single-handedly, while their bowling attack has shown the ability to pick up wickets in clusters. The key for LSG will be handling pressure situations better, something that has hurt them in previous matches.
Pitch conditions are likely to favour batters, with a high-scoring encounter on the cards. With both teams possessing firepower in their lineups, the match could boil down to which bowling unit holds its nerve better in the crucial middle and death overs.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast
Bengaluru is expected to offer pleasant but slightly warm conditions for the RCB vs LSG clash, with temperatures gradually dropping as the evening progresses. During the late afternoon (around 4–5 PM), temperatures are likely to hover near 30–32°C, with moderate humidity levels.
As the match begins around 7:30 PM, conditions should become more comfortable, with temperatures dipping to around 27–28°C under mostly clear skies. There is no significant rain threat, ensuring an uninterrupted contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Later in the night (9–11 PM), temperatures could fall further to 24–26°C, but rising humidity may bring dew into play, potentially aiding chasing teams in the second innings. Overall, it sets up near-ideal conditions for a high-scoring game.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari