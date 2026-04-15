RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Bengaluru weather for RCB vs LSG clash will be warm early, cooling through the evening with no rain threat, while dew later could impact second innings conditions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Todays Match
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match at Bengaluru. Photo: RCBTweets/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB vs LSG set for a high-scoring clash, with both teams relying on strong batting lineups to gain an edge

  • RCB have lost only one match in the tournament so far, while LSG have lost two

  • No rain threat expected, ensuring a full, uninterrupted RCB vs LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in what promises to be a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash, with both teams looking to build momentum in the mid-phase of the tournament.

RCB, the defending champions, have shown flashes of brilliance but are still searching for consistency, especially in their bowling unit. Meanwhile, LSG have been equally unpredictable, making this contest crucial for both sides’ playoff ambitions.

RCB will once again rely heavily on their experienced core, with the likes of Virat Kohli and their power-packed middle order expected to set the tone.

Their biggest strength remains their batting depth, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces. However, concerns around death bowling and consistency with the ball could be an area LSG might look to exploit.

On the other hand, LSG boast a dangerous lineup featuring explosive hitters and versatile all-rounders. Players like Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have the ability to turn games single-handedly, while their bowling attack has shown the ability to pick up wickets in clusters. The key for LSG will be handling pressure situations better, something that has hurt them in previous matches.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. - AP
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Another Spoilsport In Kolkata? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
RCB will take on CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Match Number 11
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 5 Today - AP Photo
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 5 Today
There is less to no probability of rain in the RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru today. - File
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Opener
Related Content

Pitch conditions are likely to favour batters, with a high-scoring encounter on the cards. With both teams possessing firepower in their lineups, the match could boil down to which bowling unit holds its nerve better in the crucial middle and death overs.

Also Check: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast

Bengalurus Hourly Weather Forecast
Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
info_icon

Bengaluru is expected to offer pleasant but slightly warm conditions for the RCB vs LSG clash, with temperatures gradually dropping as the evening progresses. During the late afternoon (around 4–5 PM), temperatures are likely to hover near 30–32°C, with moderate humidity levels.

As the match begins around 7:30 PM, conditions should become more comfortable, with temperatures dipping to around 27–28°C under mostly clear skies. There is no significant rain threat, ensuring an uninterrupted contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Later in the night (9–11 PM), temperatures could fall further to 24–26°C, but rising humidity may bring dew into play, potentially aiding chasing teams in the second innings. Overall, it sets up near-ideal conditions for a high-scoring game.

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  4. RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  2. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  3. Uttam Nagar Violence Spills Into Tri Nagar: Are Muslims Being Provoked To Leave Neighbourhood?

  4. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  5. The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  2. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  3. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

  4. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  5. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships