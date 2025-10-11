Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Rohit Sharma is grinding hard in Mumbai nets as he prepares for India’s ODI tour of Australia
Reports of him damaging his Lamborghini remain unverified and lack official confirmation
Rohit recently retired from Tests and T20Is and now plays only ODIs after being replaced as captain by Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma has been putting in the hours on the nets ahead of India’s upcoming ODI tour of Australia, working quietly to fine-tune his timing and match fitness in Mumbai. Sources say he has reportedly arranged extended secret sessions, emphasizing shorter, sharp practice stints rather than grand public displays.
Meanwhile, a video is getting viral on social media in which Rohit can be seen hitting a sweep shot during practice to send the ball out of park. In the clip, fans can be heart saying that he damaged his own Lamborghini Urus car with that shot.
Watch Rohit slamming a huge hit during a practice session:
However, there is no credible confirmation that Rohit Sharma crashed his Lamborghini while training. The reports circulated in the media may have exaggerated or misattributed events.
Rohit’s Retirement from Tests and T20Is, and ODI Captaincy Change
Rohit Sharma officially retired from Test cricket in May 2025 after a distinguished career. He had earlier stepped away from T20 Internationals following India’s landmark win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, firmly marking the end of his multi-format leadership days.
With Gill already assuming the Test captaincy, India’s selectors have now extended that transition: Shubman Gill has been appointed the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit. That shift is part of a broader generational renewal. Gill, still in his mid-20s, will carry the baton into India’s upcoming campaign, while Rohit remains in the squad as a senior batter for ODIs.
India Vs Australia, ODI Seires: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa