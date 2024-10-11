Cricket

Retired Umpire Aleem Dar Named Selector As PCB Revamps Selection Committee

Dar is the first umpire to get such a position from the Board. Former Test batter Asad Shafiq was already on the committee after the resignation of Muhammad Yousuf a few days back as national selector

Aleem-Dar-Pakistan-Cricket-Board-X-Photo
Established umpire Aleem Dar. Photo: X/saifahmed75
info_icon

Recently-retired Test umpire Aleem Dar was among the prominent names added to Pakistan Cricket Board's revamped selection committee, hours after the national team suffered a humiliating innings and 47-run defeat to England despite scoring over 500 runs in the first essay. (More Cricket News)

The Test in Multan continued a horrendous home run for the Pakistan team, which had earlier lost a two-Test series to Bangladesh. The loss to England was the first time that a Test-playing nation ended up defeated despite posting 500-plus runs in the first innings.

Former Test players Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with analyst Hassan Cheema, a well known sports broadcaster who has served as manager of a franchise in Pakistan's Super League, have also been named in the panel.

Dar is the first umpire to get such a position from the Board. Former Test batter Asad Shafiq was already on the committee after the resignation of Muhammad Yousuf a few days back as national selector.

England completed an emphatic win over Pakistan. - null
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

The PCB said all the members would have voting rights. But the Board didn't elaborate on whether head coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, would continue on the committee as voting members.

In the past, Aaqib has been a fierce critic of the PCB and the team. Dar recently announced his retirement from international umpiring. The 56-year-old officiated in 448 international matches during his over 20-year career. He will be bidding adieu to the profession at the end of Pakistan's 2024-25 domestic season.

Dar was a distinguished member of the ICC's Elite and International Panels since 2003. He won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year thrice in his career.

The PCB has revamped or changed the national selection committee several times since last year under two different board Chairmen.

The revamped selection committee's first task would be to pick the squad for the remaining two Tests against England followed by the selection of the Pakistan white-ball squads for the series in Australia and South Africa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Muneeba Ali And Sidra Amin Step Up To The Crease To Face Aussies
  2. South Korea Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 10
  3. PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Might Be Ready For England Return In Second Test Against Pakistan
  4. China Women Vs Japan Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group A: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Match
Football News
  1. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  2. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Calls For More Age-Group Tournaments Across India To Unearth Talent
  4. Lee Carsley Casts Doubt On England Prospects After Three Lions' Defeat To Greece
  5. Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Women's Super League: London Derby Preview, Predicted Final Positions
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Being Raavan
  2. Bengaluru Man Nikith Shetty Fired For Acid Attack Threat Against Influencer Over Clothing Choice | Details
  3. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  4. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  5. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  2. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  3. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  4. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
  5. Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures