RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15), for match 30 of Indian Premier League 2024. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
SRH have won three games so far, while RCB lie at the bottom with just one win. Pat Cummins and Co beat Punjab Kings by a narrow two-run margin in their previous game, and Faf du Plessis's team suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.
Predicted Playing XIs For RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Substitute: Rahul Tripathi
RCB Vs SRH, Match 30 Pitch Report
The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be batter-friendly. Pair that with the small boundaries, and a high-scoring match is always in the offing. The teams batting second have won 47 times here, while those batting first have won 37 times at the venue.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
RCB Vs SRH, Head-To-Head Record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off 22 times in IPL history. While RCB have won 10 games, SRH have emerged victors 12 times. The two teams will lock horns again in match 41 of IPL 2024 on April 25.
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the weather in Bengaluru is likely to be partly cloudy on Monday evening. But rain will most probably not hinder the match as the precipitation chances are just one per cent. The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast as 21 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.