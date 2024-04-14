Cricket

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three games in Indian Premier League 2024 so far, while Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru lie at the bottom with just one win. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the RCB vs SRH game

Advertisement

AP%2FRajanish%20Kakade
Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in match 25 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15), for match 30 of Indian Premier League 2024. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

SRH have won three games so far, while RCB lie at the bottom with just one win. Pat Cummins and Co beat Punjab Kings by a narrow two-run margin in their previous game, and Faf du Plessis's team suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Predicted Playing XIs For RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Advertisement

Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Substitute: Rahul Tripathi

RCB Vs SRH, Match 30 Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be batter-friendly. Pair that with the small boundaries, and a high-scoring match is always in the offing. The teams batting second have won 47 times here, while those batting first have won 37 times at the venue.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. - AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Match 30 Preview

BY PTI

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

RCB Vs SRH, Head-To-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off 22 times in IPL history. While RCB have won 10 games, SRH have emerged victors 12 times. The two teams will lock horns again in match 41 of IPL 2024 on April 25.

KKR Vs LSG, Match 28 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Bengaluru is likely to be partly cloudy on Monday evening. But rain will most probably not hinder the match as the precipitation chances are just one per cent. The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast as 21 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch