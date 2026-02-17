Buriram United Vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Thunder Castle Take On Blue Devils

Buriram United vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Get play-by-play updates from Group A Matchday 8 as Buriram United take on Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday, 17 February at Chang Arena

Buriram United Vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Updates
Buriram United players celebrate teammate Bissoli's goal against Chengdu Rongcheng in their AFC Champions League Elite match. Photo: AFC website
Buriram United vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Matchday 8 as Buriram United take on Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday, 17 February at Chang Arena. Buriram, sitting 5th in the group, need a win to boost their campaign, while Shanghai Shenhua will look to spoil the party on Thai soil. With little recent history between the two sides in AFC competitions, this clash promises a fresh and intense battle in the East Region.
Buriram United Vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: SHS Starting XI

Buriram United Vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

Buriram United Vs Shanghai Shenhua Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello!

Welcome to our live blog: Buriram United vs Shanghai Shenhua, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26. Stay tuned for live updates.

