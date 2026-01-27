Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Check who won yesterday's Women's Premier League 2026 match between RCB and MI, to be played BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nat-Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the first-ever WPL century. Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt scored this WPL campaign's first-ever hundred

  • The English batter scored a 57-ball unbeaten ton

  • MI needed to beat RCB in a must-win game to remain in contention for play-offs

Nat Sciver-Brunt (100 not out) hit the first-ever century of Women’s Premier League history in its fourth edition as dominant Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs, despite Richa Ghosh's whirlwind 90, on Monday.

In a must-win game to remain in contention for play-offs, defending champions Mumbai hit their strides to produce a near-perfect performance with the bat, piling up 199 for four.

But, despite making early inroads to leave RCB reeling at 35 for 5 inside the powerplay, MI bowlers appeared clueless against Richa who hammered 10 fours and six sixes to make 90 off 50 balls in her team's 184 for 9.

RCB collected 43 runs in the last two overs, with India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur being smacked for three sixes in a row by Richa.

Hayley Matthews (56 and 3/10), who had earlier struck a vital half-century, jolted MI twice as she accounted for skipper Smriti Mandhana (6) and Georgia Voll (9) in the fourth over, and for Radha Yadav (0) in her next.

Shabnim Ismail (2/25), who had struck first to remove Grace Harris (15), cleaned up Gautami Naik (1) for her second wicket while also took a sharp catch in the deep to help Matthews dismiss Radha.

With the win, Mumbai jumped to second spot with six points from seven matches. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are also on six points from six matches each but Mumbai have better Net Run Rate.

Earlier, England's Sciver-Brunt (100 not out) struck the first-ever century in WPL to fire Mumbai Indians to a formidable 199for 4.

Sciver-Brunt’s 57-ball unbeaten ton and Matthews’ 56 laid the foundation for a big total for Mumbai Indians.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt put on 131 runs off 73 balls for the second wicket in a whirlwind partnership in which they not only rotated strike well but unleashed a flurry of boundaries.

Matthews struck nine fours to make 56 off 39 balls while Sciver-Brunt hammered 16 fours and one six for her 100 not out.

The pair came together early in the third over when Lauren Bell (2/21) trapped Sajeevan Sajana (7) in front of the wickets.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 56, Nat Sciver-Brunt 100 not out; Lauren Bell 2/21) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 184/9 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 90 not out; Shabnim Ismail 2/25, Hayley Matthews 3/10) by 15 runs. PTI DDV PDS PDS

Published At:
