Will Virat Kohli Play Today? Big Update On RCB Star Before LSG Clash In IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s availability for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash remains uncertain due to injury concerns, with team management expected to take a final decision at toss

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Will Virat Kohli Play Today? Big Update On RCB Star Before LSG Clash In IPL 2026
Will Virat Kohli Play Today? Big Update On RCB Star Before LSG Clash In IPL 2026 Photo: RCBTweets/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli remains doubtful for the RCB vs LSG clash due to ankle injury concerns

  • RCB management will take a final call on his availability at the toss

  • Kohli’s absence could be a major blow given his strong form in IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants has drawn major attention, but the biggest talking point ahead of the game remains the fitness of Virat Kohli.

The star batter, who has been a key figure for RCB this season, picked up an injury concern in the previous match, leaving fans uncertain about his availability for tonight’s clash.

Kohli reportedly sustained an ankle issue during RCB’s recent game against Mumbai Indians and was even seen leaving the field briefly, which raised immediate concerns. Since then, multiple reports have suggested that the situation is being closely monitored by the team management, with no clear confirmation yet on whether he is fully fit to return.

Will Virat Kohli Play Tonight?

As things stand, Virat Kohli remains doubtful for the RCB vs LSG match. Reports indicate that he has been dealing not only with an ankle injury but also some fitness-related concerns, including illness, which has added to the uncertainty.

There have also been visuals of Kohli training with heavy strapping on his leg, further fueling speculation about his match readiness. While he has resumed light training, it is still unclear whether he is match-fit or if RCB will take a cautious approach.

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Team management is expected to make a final decision closer to the toss. There is also a possibility that, even if Kohli is not fully fit to field, he could be considered as an Impact Player depending on the match situation.

Kohli’s Form & What It Means for RCB

Kohli has been in strong form in IPL 2026, scoring consistently at the top of the order and providing stability to RCB’s batting lineup. He has already amassed 179 runs in the four matches he has played so far, underlining his importance to the team.

Also Check: RCB Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026

His absence, if it happens, would be a significant blow for RCB, especially in a high-stakes match against a competitive LSG bowling attack. Kohli’s ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a crucial player in Bengaluru’s setup.

On the other hand, if he is declared fit, his presence could tilt the balance in RCB’s favor, particularly on a batting-friendly surface like the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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