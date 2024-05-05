RCB Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? A resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on an out of form Gujarat Titans for the sole match on Saturday, May 4 in the Indian Premier League 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first and his bowlers were right on the money.
Both GT openers, Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Shubman Gill, were taken out by Mohammed Siraj cheaply. Cameron Green then dismissed the in-form Sai Sudharsan in the sixth over as GT finished with 23/3 the worst batting performance in powerplay of IPL 2024.
Shahrukh Khan and David Miller and after them Rahul Tewatia scored thirties but nobody could stay for long and play a decisive knock. Another poor batting performance meant GT were bowled out for 147 and could not even play full 20 overs. Siraj, Vijay Kumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal all took two wickets each.
GT needed early wickets to get back in the game but RCB skipper du Plessis had other ideas. The South African did not let even one of the powerplay overs go for less than 10 runs as RCB raced to 92 in just first six overs killing the game right there.
du Plessis was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the powerplay by Joshua Little but before that he had already score 64 from just 23 balls.
Noor Ahmed struck in the seventh over getting rid of Will Jacks. Little then came back to bag two more wickets, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, in the eighth over. Cameron Green also fell in the 10th over again bowled by Little who finished with a four-fer.
Even as wickets fell, Virat Kohli was standing on the crease but in the 11th over he was also gone. With just 31 more needed, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh steered RCB to another big victory.
GT 147 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 37 off 24 Rahul Tewatia 35 off 21; Yash Dayal 21/2 Vijay Kumar Vyshak 23/2) beaten by RCB 152/6 in 13.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 64 off 23, Virat Kohli 42 off 27; Joshua Little 45/4, Noor Ahmed 23/2) by 4 wickets
Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his new ball burst.