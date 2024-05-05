Cricket

IPL 2024, RCB Vs GT: 'I Was Ill For Last Few Days...', Reveals Mohammed Siraj After Big Win

Mohammed Siraj celebrating with teammates in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mohammed Siraj, left without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. AP Photo
For Mohammed Siraj, it was mind over matter as he pushed his physically indisposed self to the limits to earn the 'Player of the Match' award in RCB's four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in an IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Siraj removed openers Wriddhiman Saha and opposition skipper Shubman Gill in his first spell to push GT on the backfoot and that went a long way in restricting the visitors to a modest 147.

"I was really ill for the last few days. Thought I might not be able to play today but I really wanted to play so it was great that I was able to," Siraj said after the match.

While he wasn't well, in his mind, he had envisaged how he would bowl that perfectly pitched-up delivery which would grow big on the batter and there couldn't have been a better execution against Wriddhiman, who didn't have the technique to handle such a ball.

"When I woke up in the morning, I thought I wouldn't be able to play and that I should take a rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that's exactly what happened," Siraj said.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis seemed happy to have won three back-to-back matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates captain Faf du Plessis on scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. - AP Photo
"Been really good the last couple of games, the way we've played with bat and ball. We have been unbelievable on the field. Something around 180-90 would have been a good score," Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis's 63 off 24 balls with 10 fours and three sixes went a long way in ensuring that RCB climbed to the seventh spot by finishing the game in little under 14 overs.

"Probably not the best but you're trying to be positive, get your net run-rate up. It makes sense from that point of view but it gets to the point when you need to show a bit of calmness and composure - probably around four down, so some lessons to be learned from that."

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said that his team now only can focus on winning their remaining games and controlling the controllable.

"It depends on the wicket. First couple of overs you get a good idea and play according to that. I think 170-80 on this wicket would have been a good total. How we batted in the powerplay, and how they bowled, decided the game," he said.

"We would have had one extra bowler but losing three wickets in the powerplay (changed planning). Very important to start from zero in our next match and move on from this game. Learn from mistakes and not repeat them. All about winning from here on."

