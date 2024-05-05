Cricket

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Leads Bengaluru's Revival - Data Debrief

Virat Kohli regained possession of the Orange Cap en route Royal Challengers Bengaluru's four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. With 542 runs in IPL 2024, Kohli has a narrow lead over CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (509)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis smashed 64 runs off just 23 balls against Gujarat Titans.
A rapid 64 from captain Faf du Plessis helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a third consecutive Indian Premier League win as they again saw off Gujarat Titans. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

RCB comfortably defeated the Titans in an away game six days ago and then comprehensively saw off Shubman Gill’s side once more on Saturday, this time at home.

After the Titans were bowled out for 147, RCB raced to a four-wicket victory with 38 balls to spare to move off the bottom of the IPL table, jumping up to seventh after overcoming a brief scare towards the end of their chase.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak took two wickets apiece as the Titans struggled batting first, falling to 19-3 midway through the sixth over. They needed Shahrukh Khan (37), Rahul Tewatia (35) and David Miller (30) to post some kind of total, with Tewatia passing 1,000 career IPL runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mohammed Siraj, left without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. - AP Photo
IPL 2024, RCB Vs GT: 'I Was Ill For Last Few Days...', Reveals Mohammed Siraj After Big Win

BY PTI

Any faint hopes of halting RCB’s run of form were ended when Du Plessis fired 64 from just 23 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, ably supported by opening partner Virat Kohli (42).

A brief spell of chaos saw RCB fall from 92-0 to 117-6 with Josh Little taking 4-45, but Dinesh Karthik (21 not out) and Swapnil Singh (15no) steadied the ship and finished off the chase.

Data Debrief: Kohli Regains Orange Cap

While Du Plessis top scored in this game, another good knock from Kohli, who hit four maximums, saw the India great regain possession of the Orange Cap. With 542 runs in IPL 2024, Kohli has a narrow lead over CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (509).

Kohli is averaging 67.75 and striking at 148.08, with four fifties and a century to his name from just 11 innings in a memorable campaign.

He has helped RCB recover from being beaten in seven of their first eight games, while the Titans, finalists in each of the last two editions, have now lost four of their last five.

