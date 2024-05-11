Cricket

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

RCB and DC have faced off 31 times in the IPL so far with the Bengaluru-based franchise winning 18 and the men from Delhi bagging 11 wins.

IPL 2024: RCB vs PBKS_Photo_10
RCB's Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals in match No. 62 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are still in the race for a playoff position making the contest a gripping one. (Preview| Key Battles)

Bengaluru will come into the fixture on the back of a 60-run win against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals beat the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Before the RCB Vs DC match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals: Head-To-Head Record

RCB and DC have faced off 31 times in the IPL so far with the Bengaluru-based franchise winning 18 and the men from Delhi bagging 11 wins. In the last five meetings, the Challengers have dominated 4-1.

RCB Vs DC: Highest Run-Scorers

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in the fixture with 1054 runs. AB De Villers is behind Kohli with 690 runs, while Rishabh Pant is third on the charts with 421. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals : Highest Wicket-Takers

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with 15 wickets to his name, followed by joint-second Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel with 13 wickets apiece. Mohammad Siraj is third on the list with 12 in his kitty.

RCB Vs DC: Highest Individual Score

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chris Gayle has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring an unbeaten 128 back in 2012.

null - null
IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances After Match 59

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals : Best Bowling Figures

Jaydev Unadkat’s 5/25 is the best bowling figures in the Bengaluru-Delhi rivalry. The left-arm seamer wrecked havoc in Delhi bowling 13 dot balls and helped RCB win the fixture.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
  2. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  3. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
  4. Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes
  5. The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam Comedy-Drama Film 'Vishesham’ Was Released Here On Saturday.
Sports News
  1. Aman Sehrawat Moves to Semis, Deepak Punia's Paris Olympic Qualification Hangs By Thread
  2. Fulham 0-4 Man City: Two-Goal Hero Josko Gvardiol Unfazed By Julian Alvarez Taking Penalty
  3. Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch
  4. Man United Vs Arsenal: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail