RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals in match No. 62 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are still in the race for a playoff position making the contest a gripping one. (Preview| Key Battles)
Bengaluru will come into the fixture on the back of a 60-run win against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals beat the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Before the RCB Vs DC match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals: Head-To-Head Record
RCB and DC have faced off 31 times in the IPL so far with the Bengaluru-based franchise winning 18 and the men from Delhi bagging 11 wins. In the last five meetings, the Challengers have dominated 4-1.
RCB Vs DC: Highest Run-Scorers
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in the fixture with 1054 runs. AB De Villers is behind Kohli with 690 runs, while Rishabh Pant is third on the charts with 421.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals : Highest Wicket-Takers
Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with 15 wickets to his name, followed by joint-second Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel with 13 wickets apiece. Mohammad Siraj is third on the list with 12 in his kitty.
RCB Vs DC: Highest Individual Score
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chris Gayle has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring an unbeaten 128 back in 2012.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals : Best Bowling Figures
Jaydev Unadkat’s 5/25 is the best bowling figures in the Bengaluru-Delhi rivalry. The left-arm seamer wrecked havoc in Delhi bowling 13 dot balls and helped RCB win the fixture.