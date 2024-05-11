Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have given themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs with a series of victories, with the latest coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS). (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Their heads now turn towards Delhi Capitals (DC), who are occupying the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 points table as the two collide in match 62.
DC, have six victories from 12 games played whereas RCB have gained five wins from their 12 matches.
Ahead of the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 fixture, here are the three key battles to look forward to -
What a face-off this will be in the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 fixture! RCB's Virat Kohli is the currently the leading run-scorer with 634 in 12 matches at a Strike Rate of 153.51. With the Orange Cap in his kitty, Kohli will look to make more of the flat conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, he faces Kuldeep Yadav, who has scalped 14 wickets and is eyeing more. Spin threat does not faze Kohli but Kuldeep's variations could be one to watch out for, when these two collide on May 12, Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not been at their best with the ball in hand but in the last few games, their bowlers have really 'come to the party'. One such name from that list is spinner Karn Sharma. The 80-matches veteran has six wickets but has impressed in the last two games for RCB. However, his battle with DC skipper Rishabh Pant will a mouth-watering affair. Pant, who likes to take on the spinners, will fancy his chances against Sharma but the latter will also be up for the fight.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Mohammed Siraj is a tough personality on the field. He hardly gives away easy deliveries and when on song, Siraj won't budge in giving away a sledge or two! In step - DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk. The Aussie opener has taking the IPL 2024 by storm with his hard-hitting and belligerent batting. When these two face-off on Sunday, expect fireworks!
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. Players injured/withdrawn: Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi.