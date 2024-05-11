Cricket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

After a brilliant victory over the Punjab Kings, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to continue their winning momentum against an in-form Delhi Capitals in match 62 of IPL 2024. Here are the three key battles to look forward to

Advertisement

BCCI
Virat Kohli (first from left) and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during match 52 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have given themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs with a series of victories, with the latest coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS). (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Their heads now turn towards Delhi Capitals (DC), who are occupying the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 points table as the two collide in match 62.

DC, have six victories from 12 games played whereas RCB have gained five wins from their 12 matches.

Ahead of the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 fixture, here are the three key battles to look forward to -

Advertisement

Virat Kohli vs Kuldeep Yadav

What a face-off this will be in the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 fixture! RCB's Virat Kohli is the currently the leading run-scorer with 634 in 12 matches at a Strike Rate of 153.51. With the Orange Cap in his kitty, Kohli will look to make more of the flat conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, he faces Kuldeep Yadav, who has scalped 14 wickets and is eyeing more. Spin threat does not faze Kohli but Kuldeep's variations could be one to watch out for, when these two collide on May 12, Sunday.

Karn Sharma vs Rishabh Pant

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not been at their best with the ball in hand but in the last few games, their bowlers have really 'come to the party'. One such name from that list is spinner Karn Sharma. The 80-matches veteran has six wickets but has impressed in the last two games for RCB. However, his battle with DC skipper Rishabh Pant will a mouth-watering affair. Pant, who likes to take on the spinners, will fancy his chances against Sharma but the latter will also be up for the fight.

The 35-year-old effected the key run-out of Shashank Singh with a superb direct hit from deep mid-wicket against Punjab Kings. - AP/Ashwini Bhatia
IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'

BY PTI

Mohammed Siraj vs Jake Fraser-McGurk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Mohammed Siraj is a tough personality on the field. He hardly gives away easy deliveries and when on song, Siraj won't budge in giving away a sledge or two! In step - DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk. The Aussie opener has taking the IPL 2024 by storm with his hard-hitting and belligerent batting. When these two face-off on Sunday, expect fireworks!

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. Players injured/withdrawn: Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  2. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
  3. Aamir Khan Says He Was Unsure About Censor Board Passing ‘Sarfarosh’ Over Mentions Of Pak, ISI
  4. Ashutosh Rana Has THIS To Say After Deepfake Video Of Him Supporting Political Party Goes Viral
  5. Salman Khan To Attend Abdu Rozik's Wedding, 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Says, 'He Called To Congratulate Me'
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  3. International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates
  4. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 61 Preview
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  2. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  3. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  4. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  5. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail