Cricket

IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'

The expert commentator further noted that while Kohli may not train as intensely as before, he still focuses on improving his performance through training

Advertisement

AP/Ashwini Bhatia
The 35-year-old effected the key run-out of Shashank Singh with a superb direct hit from deep mid-wicket against Punjab Kings. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Virat Kohli is not without his limitations but the star Indian batter has made up for them with his commitment to training, feels former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Armed with his powerful slog-sweep, Kohli has been able to counter the spinners in the middle overs, and on Thursday after blazing his way to a 47-ball 92, the 35-year-old effected the key run-out of Shashank Singh with a superb direct hit from deep mid-wicket against Punjab Kings.

"It's quite remarkable, especially considering he's not the same as the vintage Virat Kohli, but he's also not 21 anymore; he's 30. So, that's brilliant what he's done there," Moody said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

Advertisement

"Running in from the deep, throwing himself to the ground, and managing to make the throw from that position is no easy feat. That's something we've definitely taken into consideration. It's truly extraordinary," he said.

null - Ashwini Bhatia
IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star

BY PTI

The knock took Kohli's season total to 634 at an average of 70.44 from 12 matches with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at a distant second (541 from 11 matches).

Emphasising his agility and contribution with the bat despite his age, Moody said: "He's not just a fielder; he's also contributed with the bat, scoring 92 runs and spending considerable time out in the middle.

Advertisement

"Despite the physical exertion, he’s always running around in the field like no one else. In the middle of the innings of that second innings he still managed to display the focus, enthusiasm, fitness, and agility required to execute a run-out like that."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. - AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia
PBKS Vs RCB: 'I Am Trying To Keep Up With Strike Rate For Me And Team', Says Virat Kohli

BY PTI

The expert commentator further noted that while Kohli may not train as intensely as before, he still focuses on improving his performance through training.

In the post-match interaction, the player-of-the-match revealed that he has brought out the slog-sweep option to counter spin.

"From what we took from his post match interview, you can see how has learnt how to manage how he prepares for a competition now," Moody said.

"He knows he can't hit as many balls and train as hard as he used to, but he's still training alright. He's still training on how to improve on his performances.

"We talk about the sweep slog, how he's brought that back out against spin, and hasn't that been a really effective weapon for him in those middle overs," he added.

With Kohli in stunning form, RCB have brought a late momentum to their campaign securing four successive wins after enduring six losses on the trot.

Advertisement

They are now up to seventh spot with two matches to go to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Virat Kohli's excellent form in IPL 2024 continued on Thursday. - null
PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Shines As Bengaluru Maintain Winning Run - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"Is it too late for RCB? Well they still have to keep playing this brand of cricket."

"The way he batted tonight, you'd pay the big bucks to watch him every day of the week and it's great to see him in this type of form," Moody said.

RCB will end their league campaign, taking on Delhi Capitals (Sunday) and Chennai Super Kings (May 18) both at home.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What
  2. Praful Patel Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Delhi CM To Walk Out Of Jail Shortly; SC Asks Him To Stay Away From CMO
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 10: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail, Indian Troops Leave Maldives & Other Stories
  5. ISRO's Breakthrough '3D-Printed' Rocket Engine Saves 97 Pc Raw Materials, 60 Pc Production Time
Entertainment News
  1. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
  2. ‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II
  3. 'Boneyard' Trailer Review: 50 Cent Plays An Agent Investigating The Case Of The Bone Collector In New Mexico
  4. Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Returns To His Chaotic Kitchen In The Teaser Of 'The Bear' Season 3
  5. Amazon MGM Studios Announces 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  2. IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'
  3. PGA Championship 2024, Preview: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Aims Another Major At Valhalla
  4. T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Wants Virat Kohli To Open After Cracking IPL 2024 Form
  5. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics
World News
  1. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  2. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  3. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  4. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  5. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Shah Points Out Mamata's 'Silence' on 'Torture Of Women In Sandeshkhali'