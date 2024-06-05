Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin To Take Charge Of CSK's High-Performance Centre

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is set to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre, potentially paving the way for his return to the franchise that propelled him into national reckoning

File
Wanted MS Dhoni's Attention In IPL, Admits Ravichandran Ashwin Photo: File
info_icon

New Delhi, Jun 5: India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is set to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre, potentially paving the way for his return to the franchise that propelled him into national reckoning. (More Cricket News)

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that Ashwin will oversee the centre as well as the team's various academies in India and abroad.

"Ashwin is one of the greats of India and Tamil Nadu and his presence will be a big boost to the high performance centre and our academies," he said.

The centre is located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The 37-year-old, who recently became the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, got to play for India following his exploits at CSK. He was part of the storied franchise from 2008 to 2015.

With the mega auction lined up, Ashwin could be back in the market and CSK would be more than happy to bring him into the fold. He played for Rajashtan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL season.

When asked if CSK would look to buy him at the auction, Viswanathan said:

"We can't control what happens at the auctions. We will see what happens."

Back in the India Cements family, Ashwin will also be eligible to play for its team in the TNCA first division.

The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked at his dangerous best in the season that went by. He is 42 and his future at CSK remains a subject of constant speculation.

"Only MS can decide for himself. We and his fans would wish for him play but it will ultimately it will be his call and we will respect that," Viswanathan added.

Dhoni stepped down from the team's captaincy at the beginning of this season, handing over the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  2. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  3. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  5. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
Entertainment News
  1. Tanishaa Mukerji On Constant Comparisons With Sister Kajol: These Things Don’t Bother Me
  2. From ‘Special 26’ To ‘Rustom’, 5 Films Starring Akshay Kumar That Are Inspired By True Stories
  3. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  4. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  5. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Ireland Playing XI, Toss Coming Up Shortly
  2. Nepal Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin To Take Charge Of CSK's High-Performance Centre
  4. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Termed 'The Most Gifted Player', By Former Teammate LeBron James
  5. Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Formally Elected As NDA Leader; INDIA Bloc Meeting Gets Underway