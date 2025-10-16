Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group D Day 2 Report: Debutant Doseja, Sangwan Shine With Double Tons For Delhi

Sanat Sangwan (211*) and debutant Ayush Doseja (209) powered Delhi to 529/4 declared with a 319-run fourth-wicket stand against Hyderabad, while Paras Dogra’s unbeaten 112 rescued Jammu & Kashmir against Mumbai in Srinagar. In Puducherry, Mayank Dagar’s all-round brilliance (83, 3/30) and Sagar Udeshi’s seven-wicket haul (7/88) put Himachal Pradesh firmly on top after a dominant Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A fixtures round one

ranji trophy elite 2025-26 round one group A day 2 report
Sanat Sangwan (211*) and Ayush Doseja (209) scripted a record 319-run stand as Delhi declared on 529/4 vs Hyderabad (77/1). Photo: X/delhi_cricket
  • Sangwan (211*) and Doseja (209) scripted a record 319-run stand as Delhi declared on 529/4 vs Hyderabad (77/1)

  • Paras Dogra (112*) led J&K’s fightback after Mumbai posted 386; Yudhvir Singh took 5/91

  • Mayank Dagar (83, 3/30) and Sagar Udeshi (7/88) helped Himachal bundle out Puducherry for 96/8

Young opener Sanat Sangwan (211*) and debutant Ayush Doseja (209) hit contrasting double hundreds as Delhi made full use of a batting paradise, piling on 529 for four before declaring against Tilak Varma-led Hyderabad on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D contest in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 16.

Hyderabad also started their reply on a strong note, reaching 77 for one in 17 overs, with veteran Tanmay Agarwal batting on 27 after fellow opener Rahul Singh was trapped leg-before for a 35 by rival skipper Ayush Badoni.

The day belonged to the two southpaws -- Sangwan and Doseja -- who added a massive 319 runs for the fourth wicket, having come together at a relatively uncomfortable 113 for three.

While Sangwan was old school, leaving and blocking a lot of deliveries in his 470-ball knock, Doseja was free flowing as he took only 279 balls for his innings.

In the past few years, the Delhi top-order hadn't exactly given a good account of themselves and a 300-run stand between two left-handers was special as both reached their maiden first-class hundred on the day.

They had started the day with Sangwan being nine short and Doseja needing three runs to complete the milestone.

With Priyansh Arya, the young IPL star and recent centurion for India A against Australia A, sitting in the dugout, Sangwan had to show his wares after failure of fellow opener Arpit Rana, whose selection has come under scanner.

Check highlights for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 2 here.

While Sangwan hit 21 fours and three sixes, Doseja had 25 boundaries and five sixes to his credit. The track at Next-Gen cricket ground had nothing in it for the bowlers and both the left-handers feasted on some poor bowling effort from Hyderabad.

At one point, even skipper Tilak, who would fly to Australia after playing this match, also bowled five overs of off-spin.

In fact, Doseja was very severe on left-arm spinner Gangam Anikethreddy, whom he hit for 11 fours and two sixes. There were sixes --over long on, long-off, mid-wicket region.

Looking at the track, it will be a one innings game unless Hyderabad batters falter badly.

Check the Day 1 Report for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A fixtures here.

Mumbai in sight of first innings lead despite Dogra ton

Playing in his 23rd first-class season, the soon-to-be-41 Paras Dogra played a captain's knock as he hit a classy unbeaten century for Jammu and Kashmir, but title contenders Mumbai are firmly in sight of a first innings lead in another group D match in Srinagar.

After Mumbai ended their first innings on 386 with seamer Yudhvir Singh, who took a five-for (5/96) denying Shams Mulani (91) a chance to score a hundred, Jammu and Kashmir reached 273 for seven at stumps on day two.

Check Irfan Umair's inspiring story as picked up his first wicket in Ranji Trophy on his debut for Mumbai here.

Jammu and Kashmir were tottering at 166 for six before Dogra (112 batting) added 68 for the seventh wicket with Abid Mushtaq (40) and 39 for an unbroken eighth wicket stand with Aqib Nabi (15 batting).

Brief Scores

At Hyderabad: Delhi 529/4 decl (Sanat Sangwan 211 not out, Ayush Doseja 209 not out). Hyderabad 77/1.

At Srinagar: Mumbai 386 (Siddhesh Lad 116, Shams Mulani 91, Yudhvir Singh 5/91). J&K 273/7 (Paras Dogra 112 batting, Tushar Deshpande 2/34).

At Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 305 (Mayank Dagar 83, Sagar Udeshi 7/88). Puducherry 96/8 (Mayank Dagar 3/30).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
