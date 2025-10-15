Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

Siddhesh Lad anchors Mumbai with 116; Mulani unbeaten on 79
Ajay Mandal rescues Chhattisgarh with 116* after collapse
Delhi’s Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja dominate Hyderabad bowlers
The opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group A saw standout centuries from Siddhesh Lad and Ajay Mandal as Mumbai, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh made promising starts in their season openers across Srinagar, Hyderabad, Rajsamand, and Puducherry on Wednesday. While Mumbai recovered to 336/5 against Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi dominated Hyderabad with strong partnerships, Mandal powered Chhattisgarh’s fightback versus Rajasthan, and rain curtailed play in Puducherry.
Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar)
Mumbai ended the opening day strongly at 336/5 in 83 overs after early jitters against Jammu and Kashmir. Experienced batter Siddhesh Lad struck a fluent 116 off 156 balls (17x4, 3x6), while all-rounder Shams Mulani steadied the innings with an unbeaten 79 off 125 balls (8x4, 1x6).
Opting to bat first, Mumbai lost early wickets as Ayush Mhatre (28), Musheer Khan (0), and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (27) fell cheaply. Sarfaraz Khan (42) added a crucial 67-run partnership with Lad before being run out in the 40th over.
Mumbai looked shaky at 141/4, but Lad and Mulani’s 159-run fifth-wicket stand revived the innings. Lad’s composed ton ended when Abid Mushtaq induced a stumping in the 70th over. Yudhvir Singh (2/82) was the pick of J&K’s bowlers.
At stumps: Mumbai 336/5 (Siddhesh Lad 116, Shams Mulani 79*, Sarfaraz Khan 42; Yudhvir Singh 2/82) vs J&K.
Delhi vs Hyderabad (Hyderabad)
In another Group A clash, Delhi reached 256/3 in 83 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sanat Sangwan (91 not out), skipper Ayush Badoni (53 off 72, 9x4), and Ayush Doseja (97 not out).
Delhi found themselves at 24/2 before Badoni and Sangwan rebuilt with an 89-run stand for the third wicket. After Badoni’s dismissal to Chama Milind (2/34), Sangwan and Doseja added an unbroken 149-run partnership, setting a solid platform for Day 2.
At stumps: Delhi 256/3 (Sangwan 91*, Doseja 97*, Badoni 53; Milind 2/34) vs Hyderabad.
Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh (Rajsasthan)
Ajay Mandal’s unbeaten 116 anchored Chhattisgarh’s recovery from early trouble to reach 287/7 in 87 overs against Rajasthan.
Reduced to 49/5 after Khaleel Ahmed (2/65) and Ankit Chaudhary (3/41) ripped through the top order, Chhattisgarh found stability through Ashutosh Singh (44), Aditya Sarwate (43), and wicketkeeper Vasudev Bareth (46 not out).
Mandal’s counterattacking hundred not only revived hopes but put Chhattisgarh back in the contest by stumps.
At stumps: Chhattisgarh 287/7 (Mandal 116*, Bareth 46*, Singh 44; Khaleel Ahmed 2/65, Ankit Chaudhary 3/41) vs Rajasthan.
Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh (Puducherry)
Rain affected play at the Seichem Stadium, allowing only 60 overs on Day 1. Himachal Pradesh reached 176/5, led by Mayank Dagar’s unbeaten 82 and Ekant Sen’s 50.
Sagar Udeshi (3/33) bowled a tight spell for the hosts as overcast conditions tested both batters and bowlers. With Dagar still at the crease, Himachal will look to push past 250 on Day 2.
At stumps: Himachal Pradesh 176/5 (Dagar 82*, Sen 50; Udeshi 3/33) vs Puducherry.
Day 2's play will resume at 9:30 AM tomorrow.
With PTI inputs.