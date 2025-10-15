Bengal's Ishan Porel with teammates celebrates the wicket of Uttarakhand's Avneesh Sudha during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal's Mohammed Shami bowls during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Uttarakhand's Bhupen Lalwani and Shashwat Dangwal run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal bowls during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Uttarakhand's Shashwat Dangwal plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal's Akash Deep makes an appeal during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.