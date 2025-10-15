Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, India’s premier domestic first-class tournament, gets underway today. The 91st edition will run till February 2026, featuring 38 teams across multiple venues. Vidarbha begin as defending champions and recent Irani Cup winners, while Mumbai, with 42 titles, aim to reclaim their dominance. With 138 matches scheduled this season, expect an exciting start as emerging talent and seasoned players set the tone for another classic Ranji campaign.