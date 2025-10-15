Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, India’s premier domestic first-class tournament, gets underway today. The 91st edition will run till February 2026, featuring 38 teams across multiple venues. Vidarbha begin as defending champions and recent Irani Cup winners, while Mumbai, with 42 titles, aim to reclaim their dominance. With 138 matches scheduled this season, expect an exciting start as emerging talent and seasoned players set the tone for another classic Ranji campaign.

P
Photo Webdesk
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand vs match highlights_1
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Ishan Porel with teammates celebrates the wicket of Uttarakhand's Avneesh Sudha during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

2/6
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match highlights_Mohammed Shami
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Mohammed Shami bowls during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

3/6
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match highlights_Bhupen Lalwani
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Uttarakhand's Bhupen Lalwani and Shashwat Dangwal run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

4/6
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match highlights_Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal bowls during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

5/6
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match highlights_ Shashwat Dangwal
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Uttarakhand's Shashwat Dangwal plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

6/6
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match highlights_Akash Deep
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Akash Deep makes an appeal during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

