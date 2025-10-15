Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: India’s Domestic First-Class Season Begins Today

Vidarbha's Danish Malewar, center, and Karun Nair run between the wickets on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Kerala, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. PTI

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 1 Updates: Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, India’s premier domestic first-class tournament. The 91st edition kicks off today and will run till February 2026, with 38 teams in action across venues. Vidarbha start as defending champions and recent Irani Cup winners, while Mumbai, the 42-time title holders, look to reclaim their dominance. With 138 matches lined up this season, expect an exciting start as new talent and experienced players set the tone for another classic Ranji campaign. Stay tuned for live updates. LIVE UPDATES 15 Oct 2025, 07:27:47 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 1 Updates: Good Morning! India’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season is finally underway! Round One, Day 1 promises fresh rivalries, new heroes, and classic red-ball drama. Buckle up, it’s going to be a long, thrilling ride across India’s cricketing heartlands. Stay tuned for all the live action.