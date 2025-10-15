The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season begins today
Group A will feature 4 matches in the first round
Live stream the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season on JioHotstar and Star Sports network
The 2025-26 season of the Ranji Trophy is back with day 1 taking place today across different parts of the country. This will be the 91st edition of the competition and 38 teams will take part in the competition which will conclude in February.
Team Vidarbha will enter this season's competition as the reigning champions while Mumbai, who are the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy history, will be aiming to reclaim the title they last won during the 2023-24 season.
A total of 138 matches are to be played across different venues of the country with veterans as well as newcomers of Indian cricket aiming to make a name for themselves.
Teams In Group A For Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Season
Baroda, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Odisha, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh
Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Group A Toss Updates and Playing XIs
Odisha Vs Baroda - Cuttack, Barabati Stadium
Odisha have won the toss in Cuttack and have decided to bat first.
Odisha playing XI: Subhranshu Senapati (C), Gourav Choudhury, Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Dhuper, Aasirwad Swain (W), Rajesh Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Sunil Roul, Badal Biswal
Baroda playing XI: Bhargav Bhatt, Atit Sheth(c), Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Mitesh Patel(w), Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Mahesh Pithiya, Sukirt Pandey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lukman Meriwala
Andhra Pradesh Vs Uttar Pradesh - Kanpur, Green Park
Andhra have won the toss in Kanpur and choose to bat first.
Andhra Pradesh playing XI: Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat(w), Shaik Rasheed, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ricky Bhui(c), KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, Saurabh Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Uttar Pradesh playing XI: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Karan Sharma(c), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Shivam Sharma, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan
Tamil Nadu Vs Jharkhand - Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna College Ground
Jharkhand win the toss and choose to bat first.
Jharkhand playing XI: Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Sahil Raj, Rishav Raj, Jatin Pandey, Vikash Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh
Tamil Nadu playing XI: N Jagadeesan(w/c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, RS Ambrish, DT Chandrasekar, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, Hemchudesan J
Vidarbha Vs Nagaland - Bengaluru, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1
Nagaland won the toss and have elected to bat first
Nagaland playing XI: Ronit More, Dega Nischal, Chetan Bist(w), Rongsen Jonathan(c), Imliwati Lemtur, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Yugandhar Singh, Dip Borah, Tohuka Zhimo, Saurav S Kumar
Vidarbha playing XI: Akshay Wadkar (W/C), Darshan Nalkande, Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Praful Hinge, Ravikumar Samarth, Parth Rekhade