RR Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 16

Summary of this article
Rajasthan welcome Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
Both the teams are yet to lose a game
Match facts available
Match number 16 of the Indian Premier League features table toppers Rajasthan Royals taking on the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Both the teams are in tremendous form and are among the only three unbeaten sides in the early days of the tournament. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are the third franchise to not lose a game as of yet.
In the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB chased down a formidable 202-run target with ease, finishing the game in just 15.4 overs.
Debutant Jacob Duffy set the tone with a sensational 3/22, while the chase was anchored by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 and a blistering 61 from Devdutt Padikkal.
In their second outing against the Chennai Super Kings, RCB had posted a mammoth 250/3, the highest total of the season so far.
Tim David was the undisputed star as he smashed a breathtaking 70 off just 25 balls. Despite a fighting fifty from CSK’s Sarfaraz Khan, RCB’s bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3/41, stifled the chase to secure a 43-run win.
The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, kickstarted their season with a dominant 8-wicket demolition of CSK in Guwahati, chasing down 127 in just 12.1 overs, thanks to a record-breaking 17-ball 52 from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
In Ahmedabad, against the Gujarat Titans, RR won by 6 runs in a high-scoring thriller where Dhruv Jurel (75) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55) powered them to a massive 210.
In their most recent outing, the Royals maintained their perfect record by outlasting Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-affected 11-over contest.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati
Date: 10 April 2026 (Friday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Riyan Parag (RR), Rajat Patidar (RCB)
On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand and Kumar Dharmasena
TV Umpire: Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire: Mohit Krishnadas
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
Current Standings: RR (1st), RCB (3rd)
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 16 today?
The Rajasthan Royals will take on reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 16 tonight.
Who will officiate this match in Guwahati this evening?
Kannur Swaroopanand and Kumar Dharmasena will be the on-field Umpires; Virender Sharma is the TV/3rd Umpire.
How does the head-to-head record look between RR and RCB?
Matches played: 34
RR wins: 14
RCB wins: 17
No results: 3