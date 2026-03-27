Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings face-off in second match of PSL 2026
Saud Shakeel is the captain of Gladiators while the Kings are led by David Warner
Check the toss update and the playing XIs below
Quetta Gladiators will commence their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 as they will cross swords with Karachi Kings in the match 2 of the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, March 27. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Quetta was the runner-up last year and wants to go one step further this time. Karachi has a brand-new look and wants to start their new era with a victory.
Saud Shakeel is the captain of the Gladiators this season. The team has a very settled lineup with a mix of local stars and strong foreign players. Their biggest strength is their bowling attack. They have the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed and the raw pace of Alzarri Joseph. In the batting department, they rely on the power of Rilee Rossouw and the young talent of Khawaja Nafay. Quetta has a great record against Karachi, winning 13 out of their 20 previous meetings.
The team also expects a massive season from young batter Hasan Nawaz, who was the top run-scorer for the franchise last year with 399 runs. Another player to watch is Shamyl Hussain, a 21-year-old opening batter who has been in excellent form in domestic cricket.
The Karachi Kings have made a big change by appointing David Warner as their new captain. Under the able leadership of David Warner, Karachi are looking to play a very aggressive style of cricket this year. Their batting looks very dangerous with players like Reeza Hendricks and the powerful Azam Khan up their armoury.
They have also added world-class bowlers like Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali to help in the middle overs. While their batting is strong, their bowling depth will be tested on a good bating pitches. They will need a big season from Warner to be competitive for the title.
Eyes will be on Pakistan's batting mainstay Agha Salman and UAE's Khuzaima Tanveer, who impressed in the recently finished ILT20.
In the first match of the PSL 2026, it felt like the Gaddafi Stadium pitch supported teams batting first as in the second half, the pitch started to assist the bowlers, specially the spinners and the bowlers who use variations.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL: Toss Update
Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel won the toss and have opted to field first against Karachi Kings in PSL 2026 match 2.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL: Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott(w), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza
Where will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match be played?
The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match be played?
The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match will be played on March 27 and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.
Will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 match have any spectators?
No. The match will be played behind closed doors.