Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators will commence their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 as they will cross swords with Karachi Kings in the match 2 of the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, March 27. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Quetta was the runner-up last year and wants to go one step further this time. Karachi has a brand-new look and wants to start their new era with a victory.