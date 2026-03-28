Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Wins Toss, RWP To Bat First

Summary of this article
Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) make their PSL debut today against the Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ)
RWP win toss and elects to bat first
Babar Azam is leading PSZ against Mohammad Rizwan's RWP
Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the new entrant Rawalpindi Pindiz in match three of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
It is the first match of both teams of the season, but the occasion is momentous for the Pindiz as they are going to make their debut in the league with this match. They are one of the two new teams, along with Hyderabad Kingsmen, that were added this year to the PSL.
They will be vying to make an auspicious start to the tournament with a win against the Peshawar Zalmi.
On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will also love to start their campaign with a win against the newcomers. They had a dismal last season, where they ended in last place.
However, this year around, they'll be desperate to make amends and win the trophy for the first time since 2017. Babar Azam, who has been their star player, will have to reinvent himself with the changing pace of T20s and score heavily to take his team into the play-offs this time around.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Rawalpindi Pindiz have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Rawalpindi Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Ali Raza
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 3 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz will not be aired in India. However, if you are outside India, then you can watch the match live here.