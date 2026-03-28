Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Wins Toss, RWP To Bat First

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and RWP will bat first against Babar Azam-led PSZ at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026
RWP have won the toss and elected to field in match 3 of PSL 2026. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) make their PSL debut today against the Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ)

  • RWP win toss and elects to bat first

  • Babar Azam is leading PSZ against Mohammad Rizwan's RWP

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the new entrant Rawalpindi Pindiz in match three of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

It is the first match of both teams of the season, but the occasion is momentous for the Pindiz as they are going to make their debut in the league with this match. They are one of the two new teams, along with Hyderabad Kingsmen, that were added this year to the PSL.

They will be vying to make an auspicious start to the tournament with a win against the Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will also love to start their campaign with a win against the newcomers. They had a dismal last season, where they ended in last place.

However, this year around, they'll be desperate to make amends and win the trophy for the first time since 2017. Babar Azam, who has been their star player, will have to reinvent himself with the changing pace of T20s and score heavily to take his team into the play-offs this time around.

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Catch the live score and real-time updates of Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz match here.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Rawalpindi Pindiz have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Rawalpindi Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Ali Raza

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 3 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz will not be aired in India. However, if you are outside India, then you can watch the match live here.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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