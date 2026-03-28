Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: RWP Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: New entrant RP will take on the Babar Azam led PZ in the 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026
Peshawar Zalmi will take on Rawalpindi Pindiz in match 3 of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League between the Zalmi and the Pindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. Both the teams will play their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign with a win. Babar Azam is leading Zalmi, while Mohammad Rizwan has the reigns of the Pindiz. It's a day match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which means that the pitch could slow down as the match progress, so the team winning the toss would want to bat first. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match as it happens.
LIVE UPDATES

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update

The news is out from the centre, Rawalpindi Pindiz have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 3 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz will not be aired in India. However, if you are outside India, then you can watch the match live here.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We are here to make your weekend even special with our live coverage of the match 3 of PSL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

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