Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Summary of this article
Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier on April 28 at the National Stadium; Zalmi topped the table, Islamabad finished second
Google gives Zalmi a slight edge at 55% win probability, with Islamabad close behind at 45%
The National Stadium pitch has been balanced this season, producing both high and low-scoring games depending on conditions
Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2026 on April 28 at the National Stadium.
A place in the final is at stake, with both teams entering knowing there’s no margin for error.
Peshawar Zalmi arrive as the table-toppers after a commanding league stage, collecting eight wins from ten matches. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, they have looked sharp and settled throughout the tournament, building consistency with both bat and ball at crucial moments.
Islamabad United, meanwhile, finished second on the table with six wins and carry solid momentum into the playoffs. Their recent performances have added confidence at the right time.
The winner will book a place in the final, while the loser will still have a second chance in the next playoff fixture.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Match Prediction
Google’s prediction slightly tilts in favour of Peshawar Zalmi, giving them a 55% win probability compared to Islamabad United’s 45%. It suggests a closely contested match rather than a one-sided affair.
Zalmi’s edge likely comes from their strong league-stage run and overall consistency, which has kept them at the top of the table heading into the Qualifier. Islamabad United, though, are not far behind and remain firmly in the contest on paper.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Probable Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit
Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Pitch Report
The National Stadium surface in Karachi has offered something for both batters and bowlers throughout the PSL 2026. While several matches here have turned into high-scoring contests, there have also been games where the pitch has played slower and assisted the bowlers.
With conditions varying from match to match, teams have had to adjust quickly rather than rely on a fixed pattern. The nature of the surface has kept the contest balanced, with momentum often shifting depending on how well sides adapt.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Squads
Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie