Cricket

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Punjab Kings have suffered five defeats in seven games, while Gujarat Titans are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2024 points table. Check out the key stats from the PBKS vs GT derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

Advertisement

BCCI%2FIPL
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in match 17 of Indian Premier League 2024 at Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Match 36 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that find themselves towards the bottom of the points table. Laggards Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face of in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

PBKS have suffered five defeats in seven games, and are currently on a three-match losing streak. Not only do the hosts need to break that streak, they need a healthy string of wins if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs alive.

Meanwhile, GT have gone from being runners-up the previous season to struggling for consistency, this time around. The Shubman Gill-led team have six points from seven games and are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2024 points table.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans' Spencer Johnson, center, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. - (AP Photo/Pravin Indrekar)
GT Vs DC IPL 2024 'Special Invitees': 12,000 Cancer And Thalassemia Patients, Hosted By BCCI

BY PTI

Before the PBKS vs GT match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.

Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off four times over three editions of the Indian Premier League so far, and PBKS and GT have won two games apiece. The most recent clash was 16 days back in Ahmedabad, where Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma pulled off an unlikely heist for the visitors.

PBKS Vs GT: Highest Run-Scorers

Shubman Gill holds the record for the most runs scored so far in this four-game-old derby, with 261 runs from four innings to his name. His teammate Sai Sudharsan is next in line with 152 runs from four outings, while injured-and-recovering PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is third with 106 runs.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2024, RR Vs GT: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada leads the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Rabada has taken nine wickets from four games for PBKS, while GT's talismanic Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan has scalped five wickets from four matches in the fixture.

GT Vs PBKS: Highest Individual Score

In addition to being the highest run-scorer, Gill also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 96 to his name. As for Punjab, Liam Livingstone has the highest score, 64.

Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Best Bowling Figures

It is no surprise that Rabada has the best bowling figures in this fixture, considering he has the most wickets overall. The Proteas pacer produced figures of 4/33 in match 48 of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has the best bowling analysis from GT's end, with a 3/22 to his name.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final