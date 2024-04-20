PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 36 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that find themselves towards the bottom of the points table. Laggards Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face of in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
PBKS have suffered five defeats in seven games, and are currently on a three-match losing streak. Not only do the hosts need to break that streak, they need a healthy string of wins if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs alive.
Meanwhile, GT have gone from being runners-up the previous season to struggling for consistency, this time around. The Shubman Gill-led team have six points from seven games and are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2024 points table.
Before the PBKS vs GT match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.
Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off four times over three editions of the Indian Premier League so far, and PBKS and GT have won two games apiece. The most recent clash was 16 days back in Ahmedabad, where Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma pulled off an unlikely heist for the visitors.
PBKS Vs GT: Highest Run-Scorers
Shubman Gill holds the record for the most runs scored so far in this four-game-old derby, with 261 runs from four innings to his name. His teammate Sai Sudharsan is next in line with 152 runs from four outings, while injured-and-recovering PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is third with 106 runs.
Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada leads the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Rabada has taken nine wickets from four games for PBKS, while GT's talismanic Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan has scalped five wickets from four matches in the fixture.
GT Vs PBKS: Highest Individual Score
In addition to being the highest run-scorer, Gill also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 96 to his name. As for Punjab, Liam Livingstone has the highest score, 64.
Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Best Bowling Figures
It is no surprise that Rabada has the best bowling figures in this fixture, considering he has the most wickets overall. The Proteas pacer produced figures of 4/33 in match 48 of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has the best bowling analysis from GT's end, with a 3/22 to his name.