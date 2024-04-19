Cricket

GT Vs DC IPL 2024 'Special Invitees': 12,000 Cancer And Thalassemia Patients, Hosted By BCCI

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers, stated a release

Advertisement

(AP%20Photo%2FPravin%20Indrekar)%0A%0A%0A
Gujarat Titans' Spencer Johnson, center, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Pravin Indrekar)
info_icon

In a novel gesture by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has hosted 12,000 cancer and thalassemia patients as "special invitees" during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 18, Wednesday.  (Full Coverage)

The Rishabh Pant-led side raced to a six-wicket win after bundling out the home team for their lowest-ever IPL total of 89 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers, stated a release.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
IPL 2024: Hostile Crowd Behaviour Will Only Motivate Hardik Pandya, Says MI's Spinner Shreyas Gopal

BY PTI

Advertisement

"This extraordinary gesture will go a long way in raising awareness about cancer and thalassemia, and the challenges faced by those living with this condition," it stated.

"It also provided the individuals with a much-needed day of fun and entertainment. The excited happy faces were clearly visible, cheering for their favourite teams leading to a unique atmosphere of joy and camaraderie never seen before at the stadium," it added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World: PAK Vs NZ 1st T20I Washed Out - As It Happened
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured