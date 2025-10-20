Pakistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Proteas Aim For Top-Two Finish Despite Washout Threat

South Africa Women target a top-two finish against Pakistan in Colombo to avoid facing Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa preview ICC Womens World Cup 2025 match 22 colombo
South Africa's Nadine de Klerk celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kaveesha Dilhari during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Oct, 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 21

  • South Africa clinched a semi-final spot and eye a top-two finish

  • Match against Pakistan is crucial to avoid Australia in the semi-finals

  • Colombo's weather poses challenges, impacting previous matches.

Having already sealed a semi-final berth, South Africa will look to maintain their winning momentum for a top-two finish in the group stage when they face Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday, October 21.

Securing a higher rank will help the Proteas women avoid Australia, who are strong favourites to top the table.

Colombo Weather Woes

Colombo's weather may play spoilsport once more. The Proteas women, currently on eight points, will look to add two more to their tally before league engagements conclude. This will help them avoid Australia in the semi-finals. The Aussies, favourites to finish as table toppers, will clash with the fourth-placed team.

South Africa's Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at -0.440, which is much inferior to India's +0.526. India, after three consecutive defeats, can only reach up to eight points.

All eyes will be on the Colombo sky this Tuesday. Multiple wash-outs at the R. Premadasa Stadium have brought the ICC's decision to host games in the Sri Lankan capital at this time of the year under scrutiny. Out of nine games in Colombo, five produced no result due to inclement weather.

Pakistan's Team Challenge

On paper, Pakistan pose no match for South Africa, even though Fatima Sana's team did win an ODI during the bilateral series that served as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. Skipper Fatima and veteran Diana Baig will provide some bowling firepower on the slowish tracks at the Premadasa Stadium.

However, their batting unit lacks the capacity to chase any total exceeding 175 runs. No top-order Pakistan batter enjoys a strike-rate even close to 75, and only tail-ender Diana has a strike-rate near 75.

Pakistan's cause was not helped by two of their games being washed out, and as a result, they are already out of the semi-final race. Their motivation will be a consolation win, which should certainly lift their spirits after what has been an insipid batting display throughout the tournament.

South Africa's Batting Dominance

The South African team possess a robust batting line-up. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are very strong at the top of the order, while Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp can maintain momentum in the middle overs. Nadine de Klerk is available for a final flourish at the death.

Proteas women appear capable of scoring 250 runs on any track and chasing that many runs if required, as most of their batters enjoy a strike-rate between 80 and 120.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

(With PTI Inputs)

