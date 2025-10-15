Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Pakistan faces South Africa, 1st Test Day 4 on Wednesday, 15 October at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PAK vs SA live streaming available for all the action
Lahore’s hourly weather forecast to track conditions throughout the day
Pakistan faces South Africa on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, 15 October. Get live streaming and hourly weather forecast for today here.
On Day 3, Pakistan’s second innings saw early losses of Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood, with brief partnerships from Babar Azam failing to steady the innings.
The middle order collapsed, and the last five batsmen added only 30 runs, leaving Pakistan all out for 167 and setting South Africa a target of 277. South Africa finished day 3 at 51/2, with centurion Tony De Zorzi ready to resume alongside Ryan Rickelton.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: Lahore’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Lahore is expected to remain mostly clear, with mild temperatures perfect for cricket. Winds are light, and there’s minimal chance of rain, ensuring uninterrupted play throughout the day.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan