Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Set To Tear Through RSA Batting Lineup

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Get live scores and updates for Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday, 15 October, at Gaddafi Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 Updates
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan's Naseem Shah follows through his delivery | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan’s second innings collapsed after early losses of Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood, with brief partnerships from Babar Azam failing to stabilize the innings. The last five batsmen added only 30 runs, leaving Pakistan all out for 167 and setting South Africa a target of 277. South Africa finished day 3 at 51/2, with centurion Tony De Zorzi set to resume alongside Ryan Rickelton as they look to chase the target and stay unbeaten. Get PAK vs RSA live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Lahore's Hourly Weather Forecast

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Lahore's Hourly Weather Forecast
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Lahore's Hourly Weather Forecast

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Good Morning!

Catch all the live action from Day 4 of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test. Stay tuned for real-time updates!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Set To Tear Through RSA Batting Lineup

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Bengal Bowl Vs Uttarakhand, Odisha Elect To Bat Vs Baroda

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Woes Continue As Match Ends In No Result

  5. IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series; Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

  4. Day In Pics: October 14, 2025

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  3. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  4. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  5. Kenyan Catholic Church Introduces New Altar Wine After Old Variety Was Sold In Local Shops

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs