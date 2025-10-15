Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Set To Tear Through RSA Batting Lineup

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan's Naseem Shah follows through his delivery | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan’s second innings collapsed after early losses of Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood, with brief partnerships from Babar Azam failing to stabilize the innings. The last five batsmen added only 30 runs, leaving Pakistan all out for 167 and setting South Africa a target of 277. South Africa finished day 3 at 51/2, with centurion Tony De Zorzi set to resume alongside Ryan Rickelton as they look to chase the target and stay unbeaten. Get PAK vs RSA live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Oct 2025, 09:13:33 am IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Lahore's Hourly Weather Forecast Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Lahore's Hourly Weather Forecast

15 Oct 2025, 08:59:50 am IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.