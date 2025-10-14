Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi And Muthuswamy Aim To Give SA Solid Start

South Africa aim for a strong start through Tony De Zorzi and Senuran Muthuswamy on day 3 against Pakistan
The Proteas finished the 2nd day with a score of 216/6 and they currently trail by 162 runs with just 4 wickets in hand
All eyes will be on Tony De Zorzi, who is approaching towards only his second century in the red-ball format.
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and reigning World Test Champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. South Africa’s middle order tumbled under Noman Ali’s brilliant 4 for 85, leaving them trailing Pakistan’s 378. At stumps on Day 2, they were 216, powered by Ryan Rickelton’s 71 and Tony De Zorzi, just 19 runs shy of a century. Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kyle Verreynne all struggled, giving Pakistan the upper hand. The unbeaten visitors, eyeing a comeback, will need early wickets today to stay in the contest.
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan