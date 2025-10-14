Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi And Muthuswamy Aim To Give SA Solid Start

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: After a tough end to the 2nd day of the 1st Test match, South Africa have a big day ahead on day 3 with Toni De Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy looking to start the day on a high as the visitors trail by 162 runs with just 4 wickets in hand. Follow all the live updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK Vs RSA 1st Test match

Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Scores from Lahore ball by ball commentary
South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
  • South Africa aim for a strong start through Tony De Zorzi and Senuran Muthuswamy on day 3 against Pakistan

  • The Proteas finished the 2nd day with a score of 216/6 and they currently trail by 162 runs with just 4 wickets in hand

  • All eyes will be on Tony De Zorzi, who is approaching towards only his second century in the red-ball format.

  • Follow the live score and ball-by-ball updates

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and reigning World Test Champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. South Africa’s middle order tumbled under Noman Ali’s brilliant 4 for 85, leaving them trailing Pakistan’s 378. At stumps on Day 2, they were 216, powered by Ryan Rickelton’s 71 and Tony De Zorzi, just 19 runs shy of a century. Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kyle Verreynne all struggled, giving Pakistan the upper hand. The unbeaten visitors, eyeing a comeback, will need early wickets today to stay in the contest.

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK Vs RSA 1st Test match.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

