Oman Captain Jatinder Singh's Reaction

Despite the big defeat, Oman skipper Jatinder said he was "really proud of the boys" for the way they bowled and fielded. "Restricting them under 160, it was really good, really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. The boys were bang on target, they executed the plans they discussed, they were 10/10. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better (in the upcoming games).