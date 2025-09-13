Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

Pakistan vs Oman reactions, Asia Cup 2025: Player of the Match Mohammad Haris, who hit a 43-ball 66, said it was a "much-needed innings" for him and the Men In Green. Meanwhile, losing captain Jatinder Singh was "really proud of the boys" for the way they bowled and fielded

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Oman reactions, Asia Cup T20 2025
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Men In Green celebrate a wicket in Dubai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan thrash Oman to win their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener by 93 runs

  • Salman Agha says Men In Green need some work in the batting department

  • India face Pakistan on Sunday (September 14) for a blockbuster Group A game

Pakistan can "beat any team", including India, if they execute their game plan and play good cricket in the Asia Cup, captain Salman Agha said after his team's 93-run win over Oman in the Group A clash in Dubai on Friday (September 12, 2025). India face Pakistan in the most eagerly awaited match of the tournament on Sunday.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team," Agha said at the post-match presentation, when asked if the emphatic win against Oman will give his side the momentum going into Sunday's marquee clash.

The Men In Green were limited to a seemingly below-par 160-run total, but they dismissed Jatinder Singh's side for just 67 in 16.4 overs. Speaking of their overall performance, Agha added: "With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well, Shaheen (Afridi) in his second spell and Faheem (Ashraf) also.

What Player Of the Match Mohammad Haris Said

Player of the Match Mohammad Haris, who hit seven fours and three sixes on his way to a 43-ball 66, said it was a "much-needed innings" for him and the team. "Feeling very good. Much needed innings for me and my side, happy to contribute. When we came here, it was looking good and flat. But when we batted, we were struggling. Good to post that total," he elaborated.

Related Content
Related Content

On his aggressive approach, Haris said: "That was what I was doing from last 5-6 years for Pakistan and in the Pakistan Super League. That is what I like. The skipper also told us to be aggressive."

Saim Ayub, with 6 ducks in 42 T20Is, has become Pakistan’s active cricketer with the most ducks in T20Is. - X/SaimAyub7
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Out For Golden Duck, Tanvir's Bold Bumrah Claim Faces Early Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Oman Captain Jatinder Singh's Reaction

Despite the big defeat, Oman skipper Jatinder said he was "really proud of the boys" for the way they bowled and fielded. "Restricting them under 160, it was really good, really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. The boys were bang on target, they executed the plans they discussed, they were 10/10. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better (in the upcoming games).

On his plans for the India game next week, Jatinder said they wanted to "back ourselves and play positive cricket". He added, "Just be in the present and not think about who is bowling to you."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  2. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  3. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  4. Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Maharashtra For Illegal Stay

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  5. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar