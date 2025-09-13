Pakistan thrash Oman to win their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener by 93 runs
Salman Agha says Men In Green need some work in the batting department
India face Pakistan on Sunday (September 14) for a blockbuster Group A game
Pakistan can "beat any team", including India, if they execute their game plan and play good cricket in the Asia Cup, captain Salman Agha said after his team's 93-run win over Oman in the Group A clash in Dubai on Friday (September 12, 2025). India face Pakistan in the most eagerly awaited match of the tournament on Sunday.
"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team," Agha said at the post-match presentation, when asked if the emphatic win against Oman will give his side the momentum going into Sunday's marquee clash.
The Men In Green were limited to a seemingly below-par 160-run total, but they dismissed Jatinder Singh's side for just 67 in 16.4 overs. Speaking of their overall performance, Agha added: "With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well, Shaheen (Afridi) in his second spell and Faheem (Ashraf) also.
What Player Of the Match Mohammad Haris Said
Player of the Match Mohammad Haris, who hit seven fours and three sixes on his way to a 43-ball 66, said it was a "much-needed innings" for him and the team. "Feeling very good. Much needed innings for me and my side, happy to contribute. When we came here, it was looking good and flat. But when we batted, we were struggling. Good to post that total," he elaborated.
On his aggressive approach, Haris said: "That was what I was doing from last 5-6 years for Pakistan and in the Pakistan Super League. That is what I like. The skipper also told us to be aggressive."
Oman Captain Jatinder Singh's Reaction
Despite the big defeat, Oman skipper Jatinder said he was "really proud of the boys" for the way they bowled and fielded. "Restricting them under 160, it was really good, really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. The boys were bang on target, they executed the plans they discussed, they were 10/10. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better (in the upcoming games).
On his plans for the India game next week, Jatinder said they wanted to "back ourselves and play positive cricket". He added, "Just be in the present and not think about who is bowling to you."