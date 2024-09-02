Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three

At one point on Sunday, Bangladesh looked down and out, but they rallied to 262, cutting Pakistan's first-innings lead to a mere 12 runs in the second Test

Bangladesh's Litton Das
Litton Das' sublime stand of 138 defied the odds by getting Bangladesh back into the contest against Pakistan on day three.  (More Sports News)

The hosts ripped through Bangladesh's top order, with Khurram Shahzad (6-90) and Mir Hamza (2-50) showing their prowess with the ball as they struck six times in 34 balls within the first hour.

Only Shadman Islam (10) reached double figures out of the tourist's first six batters, as he fell to Shahzad shortly after Zakir Hasan (one).

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan prays after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Then, up stepped Das. Along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78), he carried Bangladesh through the second session and into the third with his impressive 138, getting 13 fours and four sixes in his knock before Salman Ali Agha finally took him.

Bangladesh finished the day in the field, with Hasan Mahmud ensuring they made a strong start to the second innings by taking Abdullah Shafique for three before bowling Shahzad for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 9-2 going into day four. 

Data Debrief: Records topple

At one point on Sunday, it looked like Bangladesh set a new unwanted record, beating their lowest Test total of 43, but it was a danger that never came to pass. 

Das became the first player to score three Test centuries after coming in to bat at number six or lower with his team's score at 50 or fewer - no batter has more this century.

Their total of 262 is also the highest by a team after being six down for 50 or less, beating Pakistan's own record of 255 after being 41-6 against England at The Oval in 1967.

