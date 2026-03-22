New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I: Proteas Bat First; Check Playing XIs

For South Africa, this is a must-win encounter. Captain Keshav Maharaj will be looking for more consistency from his top order, specifically Connor Esterhuizen, to support a bowling attack that has struggled to defend totals in the last two games

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I
New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I: NZ Bowling First Photo: X/ BLACKCAPS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in the 4th T20I at Wellington

  • Mitchell Santner rested for this game; James Neesham takesover as captain

  • Check the playing XIs

Jimmy Neesham's New Zealand welcome Keshav Maharaj's South Africa in the 4th of the on-going 5-match T20I series at the Sky Cricket Stadium in Wellington. The Kiwis are currently 2-1 ahead and a victory today will help them gain an unassailable lead.

The hosts have relied heavily on the clinical form of Devon Conway, who leads the series run charts, and the discipline of Mitchell Santner’s bowling unit. Lockie Ferguson remains a major threat at the death, fresh from a miserly spell in the third match.

For South Africa, this is a must-win encounter. Captain Keshav Maharaj will be looking for more consistency from his top order, specifically Connor Esterhuizen, to support a bowling attack that has struggled to defend totals in the last two games.

With the memory of their recent World Cup semi-final exit still fresh, the Proteas must find a way to break New Zealand’s momentum to force a series decider.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in Wellington.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetze, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen and Ottniel Baartman

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New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (WK), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham (C), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson and Benjamin Sears

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Where To Watch?

The entire 5-match T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa is being broadcasted live on Sony LIV app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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