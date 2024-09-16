Cricket

Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Here are the live streaming details for the match

nepal cricket team resting X @CricketNep
Nepal cricket team players resting during the practice session Photo: X/ @CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal are all set to face Canada in the 26th ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in Ontario, Canada, on Monday, September 16. (More Sports News)

Nepal are gearing up to play a triangular series against Canada and Oman from September 16. The series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-2027, which serves as a gateway to a place in the ODI World Cup. 

The top four teams from the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two secure direct qualification for the ODI World Cup Qualifier. Currently, Nepal are seventh place on the table, with one win and four losses.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Windhoek Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On the other hand, Canada are currently in third place with four wins and four losses. Nepal will face Canada and Oman twice during the triangular series.

Nepal Vs Canada: Full Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aashif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Arjun Saud, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dev Khanal (Reserve)

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Aaditya Varadarajan, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui

Nepal Vs Canada: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The Nepal Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled on Monday, September 16 at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The Nepal Vs Canada, Match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

